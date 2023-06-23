Regularly recognized for his offensive contributions over his star-studded, four-year career, Jordan Sabol was recently honored for his defensive prowess in center field for the St. Vincent Bearcats baseball team.
Sabol (Export/Penn-Trafford), who completed his senior season in 2023, was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Region 7 All-Defensive Team.
Voted upon by the ABCA Division III All-America committee, the award recognizes one player at each position in each of the NCAA’s 10 Division III regions.
Sabol earned the honor as the center fielder for Region 7, which is comprised of 48 Division III teams spanning seven states and six conferences, including the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC), North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC), Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC), the University Athletic Association (UAA), the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA).
He was one of just two student-athletes from the PAC to earn the honor.
Sabol was the Bearcats’ full-time center fielder over his four-year career, making 117 starts at the position. In 2023, he handled 103 chances without an error en route to a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. One of the fastest players in the PAC, Sabol used his speed to cover an exceptional amount of range in the outfield pasture, making the most difficult of grabs appear routine.
Over his four-year career, Sabol boasted a .980 fielding percentage in center field, committing just six errors in 297 chances.
This is just the latest in a string of honors for Sabol, who batted .352, scored 45 runs, stole 14 bases and boasted a .483 on-base percentage in helping lead the Bearcats to the 2023 PAC championship game.
In May, Sabol was named First Team All-PAC, his third all-conference honor in as many seasons, while he was also named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team and was St. Vincent College’s male recipient of the PAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
In 119 career games, Sabol batted .368 (150-408) with 22 doubles, seven triples, three home runs, 129 runs scored, 58 RBIs and 46 stolen bases, in addition to his aforementioned .980 career fielding mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.