The St. Vincent College football team opened the season with a 37-14 defeat against host Grove City on Friday night.
SVC’s (0-1, 0-1) Mike Stasko rushed for 14 yards on the Bearcats’ first play from scrimmage, but they went four-and-out.
Grove City (1-0, 1-0) quarterback Josh Ehst converted a fourth-and-one on the ensuing drive and later connected with Cody Gustafson for the first score of the game, a 64-yard touchdown, and successful extra point for an early 7-0 lead.
The Bearcats took their second possession into Grove City territory, but a Brady Walker interception allowed Grove City to regain possession. Ehst and Gustafson connected for another score, this time from 65 yards, allowing Grove City to take a 14-0 lead.
Grove City took a 21-0 lead late in the half, as Ehst threw his third touchdown, this time to Cameron Drake for 13 yards, as the Wolverines led by three scores with 2:18 to play.
Grove City scored again to start the second half, needing three plays to take a 27-0 lead. Ehst and Nick Gustafson hooked up for a 63-yard connection for the score.
St. Vincent scored on its first drive of the second half. Stasko and David Marshall Jr. gained traction on the series before Walker took over. He found former Mount Pleasant Area standout Keith Kalp and Phil Harding for consecutive first downs followed by an end zone fade to Andre Dixon for a 14-yard score. A Jared Gonzalez extra point made it a 27-7 game.
Grove City recovered an onside kick and scored again, needing five plays and 44 yards to reach the end zone in 2:34. Ehst and Cody Gustafson connected again, giving Grove City a 34-7 lead.
Walker’s 44-yard completion to Harding put SVC at the Grove City 25-yard line. Stasko converted a third-and-3 and converted a third-and-four for a touchdown. On a slant, Molayo Irefin reeled in Walker’s pass and scored, making it a 34-14 game with 3:33 to play in the third.
Grove City missed a field goal and SVC failed on fourth down on ensuing possessions. Grove City scored its final points on a 28-yard field goal in the fourth.
Walker finished 26-of-43 with 246 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Stasko led the team with 66 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Irefin ended with 10 receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown.
SVC finished with 336 total yards, 254 through the air and 82 on the ground. Grove City ran for 200 yards while passing for 325 for a total of 525.
St. Vincent will travel to West Virginia, 7 p.m. Friday for the annual Green Game against Bethany.
