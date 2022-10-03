The St. Vincent women’s soccer team picked up its first PAC win at a rainy Geneva College on Saturday evening. Jessica Persin netted the game-winning goal with just under 10-minutes to go in the game, putting SVC in the lead at the 2-1.

After a scoreless opening portion of the first half, Tanisha Grewal gave the Bearcats a 1-0 lead with just over 24 minutes to go in the half. Grewal’s goal came after a strong individual effort by Persin, who tight-roped the sideline through a number of Geneva defenders before finding Grewal in front with a crisp pass. The goal was the Bearcats’ first in two games.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.