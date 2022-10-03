The St. Vincent women’s soccer team picked up its first PAC win at a rainy Geneva College on Saturday evening. Jessica Persin netted the game-winning goal with just under 10-minutes to go in the game, putting SVC in the lead at the 2-1.
After a scoreless opening portion of the first half, Tanisha Grewal gave the Bearcats a 1-0 lead with just over 24 minutes to go in the half. Grewal’s goal came after a strong individual effort by Persin, who tight-roped the sideline through a number of Geneva defenders before finding Grewal in front with a crisp pass. The goal was the Bearcats’ first in two games.
Over the next 20-minutes of the game, both teams possessed the ball in their end, but neither team was able to find the back of the net until Geneva’s Katherine Esten scored the equalizer with exactly five minutes in the half.
In the second half, it was a very defensive game for the majority of the half, as the weather conditions continued to get worse with a steady rain.
With just under 10 minutes to go, the Bearcats had a sustained offensive possession deep in Geneva territory, capped off with Persin’s game-winner, scored from a challenging angle nearly perpendicular with the right post, to clinch the 2-1 win, St. Vincent’s first on the road at Geneva since 2013.
The Bearcats were outshot by a slight margin of 16-12, but shots on goal were even at seven a piece. After getting outshot 11-5 in the first half, SVC responded by outshooting the Golden Tornadoes 7-5 in the second half. Corner kicks were even at 5-5 in the match. Grewal recorded three shots for the Bearcats, with Persin and Madisen Geesaman adding two apiece. Madison Arnold went the distance in goal and made six saves to earn the win.
St. Vincent will enjoy a one-week break before they return to action on Saturday, Oct. 8, when they return home to host Bethany College in a PAC match. The match is scheduled to begin at noon at UPMC Field.
