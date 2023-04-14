The St. Vincent women’s tennis team concluded their season with an 8-1 win over Waynesburg Thursday.
The Bearcats won all three doubles matches and followed that up by winning five of the six singles matches.
In doubles, the combination of Emily Pierce and Angela Popovich defeated Hayley Sweeney and Julia Corey of Waynesburg, 8-2 in number one doubles. Abby Donnelly and Lydia Lieb won big in number two doubles, defeating the duo from Waynesburg by a score of 8-1.
Julia Runk and Rebecca Kurylo were the second finishers in number three doubles as they defeated the duo from Waynesburg, 8-2 to put the Bearcats up 3-0.
In singles play, Popovich put the Bearcats up 4-0 as she defeated Amy Liu by scores of 6-0, and 6-0. Lieb clinched the match for the Bearcats in number three singles as she defeated Corey 6-0, 6-0. Donnelly secured the fifth win for the Bearcats with a 6-0, 6-1 win in number four singles.
Kurylo won 6-0, 6-1 in number five singles and Runk won 6-2, 6-0 in number six singles to give the Bearcats the 8-1 win.
Pierce fell in a tight match in number two singles for the Bearcats. She won the first set 6-2, lost the second 2-6, and fell in the tiebreaker 10-5.
The Bearcats conclude their season with a 10-9 overall record and finish 3-5 in the PAC, ending the season on a three-game win streak.
Men’s tennis
St. Vincent 7, Waynesburg 2
The St. Vincent men’s tennis team defeated Waynesburg 7-2 in a PAC matchup at home Thursday.
St. Vincent (6-5, 3-1 PAC) won two of the three matches against Waynesburg (0-8, 0-5 PAC) in doubles play, while winning five of the six singles matches.
Evan Ray and David Lynn secured the first win of the day for the Bearcats winning 8-2 in number two doubles. Kyle Murray and Brian Lee put the Bearcats up 2-0 after an 8-2 win in number three doubles to increase the St. Vincent lead.
In singles play, Sam Butler defeated Adam Huckestein of Waynesburg, 6-2, 6-1 to give the Bearcats a 3-1 lead in the match.
After Waynesburg cut the Bearcats lead to 3-2 with a win in number one singles, Jack Citrone won a tight match in number three singles. Citrone won 4-6, 6-3, and 10-7 in the tiebreaker to give the Bearcats a 4-2 lead.
Ray clinched the match in number four doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Keegan Raabe from Waynesburg.
Lynn also picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win in number five singles and Murray won 6-1, 6-3 in number six singles to give the Bearcats the 7-2 win.
The Bearcats return to action on Saturday, April 15, with a trip to Meadville to take on Allegheny in a PAC matchup. The match is scheduled to begin at noon at Allegheny.
