The St. Vincent men’s volleyball team dropped a back-and-forth battle with Penn State-Behrend by a 3-1 score in an Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Sunday matinee in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Sunday.

The Lions (7-2, 5-0 AMCC) took the first set by a 25-20 margin before the Bearcats (3-4, 2-2 AMCC) came back to tie the match with a 25-17 win in set two. Behrend would then close it out with wins of 25-15 and 25-22 in the third and fourth sets.

