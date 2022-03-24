The St. Vincent men’s volleyball team picked up its third win in the past five matches with a 3-1 decision over Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference foe Mount Aloysius.
After falling 25-22 in the opening set, the Bearcats roared back to claim the final three by scores of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20.
In the first set, the Bearcats jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before the Mounties answered right back to tie it with three straight points, SVC regained a three-point lead, but the hosts charged back with an 11-2 run to open up a 14-9 lead. St. Vincent’s deficit would hover between three and five points over the next several serves, before they rallied to twice pull to within two, 22-20 and 24-22. They could not complete the comeback, however, as the Mounties closed out the 25-22 win.
The teams traded points throughout the opening stages of a tight second set, with five lead changes and seven ties early on. The Bearcats would shrug off a Mount Aloysius run, scoring four of the final five points and clinching the 25-19 win.
Mount Aloysius took a 3-2 lead to open the third set, but the Bearcats scored five straight points. As was the case in the second set, the Bearcats finished strong, scoring four of the final five points of the set, with an Anthony Ditonto kill closing out the 25-21 set win.
The fourth set saw Mount Aloysius open up early leads, but SVC countered. After the Mounties responded to take a 14-10 lead, SVC came right back with another long run to take its first lead of the set, 15-14. Minkin was responsible for four of the five points during the surge, with an ace and three kills. The Bearcats continued to add onto their lead, which eventually stretched to six points, 21-15. The Mounties tried to mount one last rally but SVC held strong to win.
Minkin and Cassidy led the SVC offense, with the former putting down 17 kills and the latter 13, while Kammerer totaled nine kills and a match-leading six blocks. Minkin added a team-best 12 digs for the double-double, while Connor McCune totaled 10 digs. Stephenson led both sides with four aces, while teammate Matthew Furrer handed out a match-leading 43 assists.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Saturday, March 26, traveling to Erie for an AMCC tri-match. SVC will open by facing host Penn State-Behrend at noon, before taking on Thiel immediately after.
