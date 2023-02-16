The St. Vincent men’s volleyball team traveled to Hiram for an AMCC matchup against the Terriers, where the Bearcats came away with a marathon five-set (3-2) win on the road, taking the decisive fifth set by a 26-24 score.

Matthew Minkin led the way for the Bearcats recording a program-record 25 kills in the match. Minkin also recorded 11 digs, giving him his second straight double-double and seventh of the season. Zebadiah Wyant added 17 kills and Shawn McSwiggen tallied eight kills, including three service aces.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.