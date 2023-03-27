The St. Vincent College men's track and field team started the outdoor season at the Bethany College Invitational, placing third out of 14 teams Saturday.
Overall, the Bearcats earned 82 points.
The team got off to a hot start, with five racers placing in the top seven in the 10,000-meter run. Freshman Brady Sundin placed first in 33:16, followed closely behind by Ethan Wymer (33:47 - second), Jeremy Capella (34:04 - third), Jeffrey Raynor (34:59 - fifth) and August Anderson (35:33 - seventh).
John Syms picked up SVC's second distance win of the day, placing first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:15, using a strong kick in the final straightaway to win by less than a second.
In the 1,500-meter run, SVC boasted three of the top seven finishers. Tim Patterson led the way in 4:01.30, placing second by less than two-tenths of a second, while Joe Bujdos earned third in a time of 4:07.12 and Aiden Jackson took seventh in 4:20.61.
Jackson would then go on to earn the win in the 800-meter run in 2:05.58, six-tenths of a second ahead of second place.
Jaylin Askew led the SVC sprinters on the day, posting a team-best time of 57.75 seconds in the 400-meter dash and a 25.35 in the 200. Jorden Clay also competed in the 200, turning in a time of 25.93 seconds.
The Bearcat 4x400 relay squad of Bujdos, Patterson, Jackson and Luke Mich placed third in 3:45.02.
Auggie Frohnen led the SVC field contingent, placing 11th in a 50-athlete field in the shot put with a heave of 13.03 meters, while teammate Sam Tokarsky turned in a throw of 10.54 meters.
"I'm extremely happy with how the team competed today," said St. Vincent head coach Kevin Wanichko. "It was a great start to our outdoor campaign."
The Bearcats will next be in action on Saturday, April 1, taking part in the Slippery Rock University Dave Labor Invitational beginning at 9 a.m.
