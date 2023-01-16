The St. Vincent College men’s swimming team earned first-place finishes in 12 of 14 events en route to a sweep of a Presidents’ Athletic Conference tri-match hosted by Chatham University Saturday.

The Bearcat men defeated Bethany 194-33 and topped host Chatham by a 195-28 score to improve to 4-2 on the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.