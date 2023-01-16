The St. Vincent College men’s swimming team earned first-place finishes in 12 of 14 events en route to a sweep of a Presidents’ Athletic Conference tri-match hosted by Chatham University Saturday.
The Bearcat men defeated Bethany 194-33 and topped host Chatham by a 195-28 score to improve to 4-2 on the season.
St. Vincent opened the afternoon by earning the top two spots in the 200 medley relay, as the quartet of Nicholas Jackman, Kris Smith, Noah Schollaert and Jacob Dzurica placed first in 1:46.83 and the foursome of Anton Seifert, Chris Bush, Colin Spehar and Alex Leskovansky taking second in 1:47.25.
Jacob Bacasa and Hayden Klein placed first and second in the 1,000 freestyle in times of 10:49.22 and 11:36.79, respectively, before Jackman took second (1:53.36) and Leskovansky third (1:54.43) in the 200 freestyle.
After Kris Smith placed first in the 100 backstroke in 59.49 seconds, Bush placed second (1:04.86) and Schollaert third (1:12.02) in the 100 breaststroke.
St. Vincent went 1-2 in the 200 butterfly, with Robert Harrington winning in 2:29.95 and James Clark taking second in 2:41.05, before Dzurica earned his first win of the day with a time of 22.95 seconds in the 50 freestyle, just ahead of Spehar, who placed third in 23.77 seconds.
Dzurica promptly followed his win in the 50 with another victory in the 100 freestyle, timed in 50.17 seconds, with Leskovansky finishing runner-up in 51.34 seconds.
Jackman (2:10.81) placed first and Harrington (2:21.22) third in the 200 backstroke, while Smith and Schollaert went 1-2 in the 200 breaststroke in 2:24.91 and 2:37.23, respectively.
The top three spots of the 500 freestyle were occupied by Bearcats, with Bush winning in 5:17.70, Bacasa placing second in 5:21.33 and Clark third in 5:41.74.
SVC went 1-2-3 in the final two individual events of the afternoon. In the 100 butterfly, Spehar won in 55.91 seconds, Leskovansky took second in 57.24 seconds and Seifert third in 1:08.90, before the 200 individual medley saw Harrington place first (2:17.55), Schollaert second (2:20.12) and Clark third (2:26.70).
The Bearcats closed the day by occupying the top two places in the 200 freestyle relay. Dzurica, Spehar, Bacasa and Bush teamed up for the win in 1:36.66, just ahead of the second-place quartet of Smith, Klein, Jackman and Seifert (1:37.96).
St. Vincent will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 21, traveling to PAC foe Westminster College for a 1 p.m. dual meet.
