The St. Vincent men’s soccer team defeated Penn State-Altoona, 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The win ended the Bearcats’ three-game losing streak for SVC, moving them to 2-3 overall.
The Bearcats controlled the ball inside their offensive zone for the majority of the game. St. Vincent outshot Penn-State-Altoona 17-10, outshooting the Lions, 7-5 in the first half and 10-6 in the second half.
In the first 20 minutes of the game, both teams held strong on the defensive side, as both teams had opportunities to score, but neither found the back of the net, and the game remained a scoreless tie.
Thirteen seconds after the 20-minute mark of the first half passed, the Bearcats found the back of the net first. Joel Quiroz Mansilla scored for St. Vincent, giving the Bearcats a 1-0 lead.
In the remaining 25-minutes of the first half, the Bearcats continued to put pressure on the Lions but were unable to find the back of the net, as the game remained a 1-0 score in favor of the Bearcats heading into the halftime break.
In the second half, SVC stayed in their offensive end consistently, as the Bearcats scored a quick goal early in the second half. Erwin Suarez scored for the Bearcats just over seven minutes into the half, giving St. Vincent a 2-0 lead.
The offensive output continued for St. Vincent in the middle portions of the second half. Sean Knipp scored on an assist off of a corner kick from Mansilla at the 21-minute mark of the second half. Knipp’s goal increased the SVC lead to 3-0.
Penn State-Altoona wouldn’t go away easily, though as they pressured the Bearcats in their offensive end, late in the second half. The Lions compiled traffic around the goal when the St. Vincent defense allowed a ball to go past them into their own net, giving PSU-Altoona a goal, to make the score 3-1.
Both teams held strong on the defensive end in the late portions of the second half, as the Bearcats came away with a 3-1 win.
Both teams combined for 22 fouls in the game, with St. Vincent picking up 14 fouls and the Lions picking up eight. There were three yellow cards assigned in the game as well. Penn State-Altoona had two yellow cards and the Bearcats had one.
St. Vincent returns to action on Friday, Sept. 16, when it travels to take on La Roche University in a nonconference matchup. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.