The St. Vincent men’s soccer team defeated Penn State-Altoona, 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The win ended the Bearcats’ three-game losing streak for SVC, moving them to 2-3 overall.

The Bearcats controlled the ball inside their offensive zone for the majority of the game. St. Vincent outshot Penn-State-Altoona 17-10, outshooting the Lions, 7-5 in the first half and 10-6 in the second half.

