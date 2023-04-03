The St. Vincent men’s lacrosse team snapped its two-game losing streak emphatically, defeating visiting Washington & Jefferson, 28-3, at UPMC Field.

Fifteen different players scored at least one goal for St. Vincent (8-2, 1-1 PAC), while 18 players registered at least one point, as the Bearcats raced out to a 10-0 lead in the game’s first 17 minutes before extending the margin to 15-1 at halftime.

