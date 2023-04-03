The St. Vincent men’s lacrosse team snapped its two-game losing streak emphatically, defeating visiting Washington & Jefferson, 28-3, at UPMC Field.
Fifteen different players scored at least one goal for St. Vincent (8-2, 1-1 PAC), while 18 players registered at least one point, as the Bearcats raced out to a 10-0 lead in the game’s first 17 minutes before extending the margin to 15-1 at halftime.
The 28 goals mark the Bearcats’ highest single-game scoring output since a 32-0 win at Earlham on April 14, 2018.
Jordan Billet let the way offensively for St. Vincent, scoring four goals with six assists to match a career-high with 10 points. Jacob Visalli and Caleb Hawkins each recorded 6-point days, with the former scoring five goals with one assist, and the latter three goals with three helpers.
Justin Wodarek scored two goals with two assists; Liam McCall (2G, 1A), Andrew Coholich (2G, 1A) and Jacob Crumling (1G, 2A) all enjoyed 3-point games; and perennial All-PAC defenseman Brody McMahon also scored the first two goals of his stellar career.
Matthew Cassidy was the ninth Bearcat to record multiple points, scoring a goal with an assist. Max Schuler, Brady Beard, Robbie Abraham, Sean Ferenbach, Colin Coleman and Lucas Yaniro all found the net once, while Jonathan Nagy, Carter Haid and Justin Vezzi each recorded one assist.
The Bearcats outshot the Presidents (4-6, 1-1 PAC) 67-16, including a 47-11 margin in shots on goal.
Noah Sperling started and played the first 40 minutes in goal, recording six saves to earn the win, before giving way to Garrett Ritts, who stopped two shots over the final 20 minutes.
Benjamin Wohlin turned in a team-best four caused turnovers to lead the defensive effort, while McMahon and Justin Wodarek had two caused turnovers apiece.
