The St. Vincent men’s lacrosse team is headed back to the PAC Championship game for the second year in a row after defeating Westminster 9-7 in the PAC semifinals Wednesday.

The Bearcats led 4-1 at the half and despite being outscored 6-5 in the second half, they used a four-goal fourth quarter to secure the win against the Titans in the semifinals for the second season in a row.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.