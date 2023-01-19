Led by the frontcourt tandem of Jaden Gales and Shemar Bennett, the St. Vincent men’s basketball team earned its third straight victory, topping host Grove City 76-68 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup at the Grove City Arena Wednesday.

Gales scored a game-high 24 points, going 9-for-12 from the field and 6-for-8 from the line, while Bennett recorded a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double, as SVC improved to 10-7 overall and 6-6 in the PAC and earned the season sweep of Grove City (6-10, 4-7 PAC).

