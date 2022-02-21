The St. Vincent men’s basketball team closed out the 2021-22 regular season with an 83-50 loss at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Thiel College.
Nelson Etuk scored 16 points to lead the Bearcats, while Dashawn Sims added a season-high 10.
Thiel jumped out to a 9-4 lead five minutes into the first half, but the Bearcats responded in a big way. A jumper from Etuk followed by three-pointers from Kaleb Fields on back-to-back trips gave SVC a 12-11 lead with 12:30 left. Etuk would then follow with five points in a 20-second span to up the Bearcat advantage to 17-11 with 11:17 remaining in the half.
The tide then swung the way of the Tomcats, who responded with a long 18-2 run over the next six minutes to open up a 29-19 lead. Sims halted the Thiel surge, hitting a three-pointer and a fast-break jumper on consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 29-24, but Thiel would respond by out-scoring SVC 12-6 in the closing minutes of the half to take a 41-30 lead at the break.
Sims scored the first three points of the second half to cut the gap to 41-33, but Thiel countered with a quick 10-3 run to open up a 51-35 advantage with 14 minutes left in regulation. A three-pointer from Etuk with 11:37 left brought SVC to within 12, 51-39, but the Bearcats would get no closer. Thiel answered the Etuk bucket with a 17-3 run to open up a 68-42 advantage with seven minutes left.
The Bearcats finished the game with a 39% mark from the field, compared to an even 50%t mark by the Tomcats.
Five players scored in double figures for Thiel, led by 15 points by Ben Levodrama. Thiel’s Ahmad Tejumola grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, helping his team to a 45-28 advantage on the glass for the game.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Feb. 21 traveling to Grove City College to take on the Wolverines in the play-in round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament. The Bearcats enter the PAC tournament as the #9 seed.
---
St. Vincent (50)
Etuk 7-0-16; Fields 2-0-6; Martinez 2-1-5; Dunesy 1-0-2; Sims 1-0-2; Jennings 1-0-3; Dunsey 1-0-2; Drotleff 2-0-4; Bugallo 1-0-2; Bosco 1-0-3 Totals, 21-2(8)—50
Thiel (83)
Aarestrup 5-0-12; Ellerbee 4-2-11; Simmons 3-0-9; Tejumola 3-0-6; Lavodrama 7-1-15; Hooper 5-0-10; Barnes 4-0-10; Christian 2-0-5; Tolliver 1-0-2; Brown 1-0-2; Jean-Francois 0-1-1. Totals: 35-4(5)—83
Score by Halves
St. Vincent 30 20 — 50
Thiel 41 42 — 83
Three-point field goals: SVC: Utek, Fields-2; Simms, Bosco-1. T: Simmons-3; Aarestrup, Barnes-2; Ellerbee, Christian-1.
