The St. Vincent College men’s swimming team opened its season at Grove City, falling 132-111, while the SVC women also lost, 183-103, against Westminster.
In the 200 Free Relay, the team of Kris Smith, Mike Schollaert, Kevin Martin and Danny Whirlow claimed first place for the SVC men with a time of 1:32.25. Individually, Smith finished second in the 100 Back (59.43) and 200 Back (2:11.36). The junior was also part of the 200 Medley Relay team that took home second with a time of 1:45.94. The rest of the team consisted of John Martin, Jake Buhite and Whirlow.
Kevin Martin claimed second in the 500 and 1000 Free, stopping the clock at 5:21.53 and 11:13.30, respectively. The other Martin, John, placed second in the 100 Breast (1:05.01), 200 Breast (2:13.03) and the 200 IM (2:10.78).
Schollaert finished second in the 100 Free (54:41), third in the 200 Free (1:59.53) and fourth in the 50 Free (25.24). Mike’s brother Noah also competed finishing the 100 butterfly in :59.18, good enough for second and was a member of the 200 Medley Relay team that took third. Adding on to individual success, Whirlow placed second in the 200 Free (1:56.89) and in the 50 Free (23.57).
The relay team of Lauren Connors, Sara Basala, Marion D’Aurora and Cara Luallen were victorious for the SVC women in the 200 Medley with a time of 1:56.20. Individually, Connors was victorious in the 100 Back (1:00.90), 200 Back (2:18.46) and the 200 IM (2:18.83). D’Aurora picked a win in the 200 Free with a time of 2:03.57. The senior from Leonardtown, Maryland also finished second in the 500 Free (5:37.95) and third in the 200 IM (2:27.50).
Basala garnered an individual victory of her own in the 100 Breast, stopping the clock at 1:13.90. She also swam in the 200 Breast (2:44.05) and the 200 IM (2:35.13). Luallen took part in the 50 Free with a time of 26.42, good enough for second place. Luallen also finished third in the 100 Free (1:00.25) and was a member of the relay team that took third in the 200 Free (1:52.67). Other members of the relay team consisted of Julia Mikita, Kelsey Sanborn and Lauren Krecota.
The SVC men travel to Westminster, 6 p.m. today. The SVC women are in action 6 p.m. Friday against Chatham.
