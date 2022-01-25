Host Bethany College used a strong second half Monday to earn a 57-56 comeback victory over St. Vincent College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball contest.
The Bison limited the Bearcats to just seven second-half field goals to come back from a 15-point halftime deficit and hand St. Vincent (1-8 PAC, 2-13 overall) its fourth straight loss.
Arguel Drotleff led the Bearcats with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double and was one of three SVC players to score in double figures, with Ethan Dunsey adding 13 points and Jayven Millien 10.
In a tale of two halves, the Bearcats stormed out of the gates, opening up a 9-0 lead just four minutes into play, behind seven points from Drotleff. Three minutes later, a Millien three-pointer gave the Bearcats their first double-digit lead of the night, 12-2, with 14:43 left in the half.
Bethany closed the gap to 18-11 at the midpoint of the half, but a jumper from Drotleff and a three-pointer from Kaleb Fields promptly upped the SVC lead to 27-13 with 8:15 remaining. From there, the teams traded baskets heading into the break, with the Bearcats holding a 37-23 halftime lead. The Bearcats were limited to just one field goal during a key 12-2 second-half run that tied the game at 53 with 4:30 left.
Osyon Jones later hit a pair of free throws pushed the Bearcats back in front by one point with 3:43 left, but Bethany’s Travis Zimmerman scored on the ensuing possession to regain a 57-56 lead with 3:06 remaining. Zimmerman’s layup was the final basket of the game for either team.
The Bearcats outrebounded the Bison 50-40 for the game, with Diego Martinez grabbing a team-best 10 boards, Millien eight and Dunsey six. Dunsey, who went 6-for-8 from the field, had a team-best three blocks, while Jones and Martinez shared the team lead with two steals apiece.
Zimmerman led Bethany with 16 points.
The Bearcats is back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when it visits Waynesburg in conference play.
Bethany women upend SVC, 68-54
Host Bethany used a big second half to pull away for a 68-54 win over St. Vincent College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball matchup on Monday.
Taylor Geer scored a team-best 13 points for SVC, while Ella Marconi scored nine points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, but the Bearcats were hamstrung by 25 turnovers and connecting on just two three-point field goals, compared to nine by the Bison.
The Bison scored five points over the final minute of the third quarter to up their lead to 46-38 and break open a close game.
Bethany kept the momentum to open the fourth, using an 11-4 run to open up a 57-42 lead with just over seven minutes left. SVC got as close as 11 points the rest of the way.
The Bearcats out-rebounded the Bison 44-34 and limited them to just 33% from the field (20-for-59).
Bender added nine points for the Bearcats, while Geer narrowly missed a double-double with nine boards to go with her 13 points. Marconi led both sides with three blocked shots.
Bethany’s Lindsay Garrison led all scorers with 25 points, fueled by six three-pointers, while teammate Ashleigh Wheeler scored 13.
The Bearcats (3-9, 2-6 PAC) returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when it travels to conference foe Waynesburg.
