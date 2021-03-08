The St. Vincent men’s lacrosse team edged out host Grove City with a late goal, 10-9, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
Andrew Coholich scored the winning goal with 2:49 to play in the game.
The Wolverines (1-1, 1-1) opened the game with a quick goal from Jed Speers. The Bearcats (2-0, 2-0) fired back 6:16 left in the first as Jacob Visalli scored a goal, assisted by Alec Richards.
With 2:10 to go in the first period, Visalli tallied another goal, thanks to an assist from Caleb Hawkins. St. Vincent led 2-1 at the end of the first period.
At the start of the second period, the Bearcats increased their lead, 3-1, with a goal by Matthew Cassidy off a helper from Hawkins.
After high shot from Frank Casile, Cassidy scored for SVC to make it a 4-2 game and the Bearcats ended the half with a 4-3 lead.
Visalli scored a quick goal to start the third period, 5-3, and less than a minute after a Grove City goal, Jordan Billet tallied for the Bearcats to make it a two-goal game, 6-4. The Wolverines scored the next three goals to take a 7-6 lead, but Visalli added a goal with 1:25 to play in third to knot the score, 7-7, entering the fourth.
Cassidy scored another goal for St. Vincent with 11:36 remaining in the fourth period. Grove City answered, but Zack Novelli made it a 9-8 game.
Visalli finished the game with four goals and five points, while Cassidy scored three times. Novelli and Coholich also found the back of the net. Caleb Bouch made 12 saves for the win.
St. Vincent will face Westminster, noon, on Saturday.
