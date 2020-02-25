The playoffs begin tonight for the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team.
SVC is the No. 6 seed and the Bearcats will be on the road for today’s Presidents Athletic Conference quarterfinal round. No. 3 Westminster (10-6, 15-10) is home to No. 6 St. Vincent (7-9, 12-13) today in New Wilmington with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
SVC swept the season series against Westminster. The Bearcats defeated Westminster, 66-54, in New Wilmington on Jan. 8, and followed it up with a two-point home victory, 74-72, on Feb. 8.
Grove City earned the top seed and hosting rights throughout the PAC men’s basketball playoffs. Grove City has won seven PAC titles, the most recent one coming in the 2009-10 season.
Grove City will host No. 8 Thiel while No. 2 Chatham welcomes No. 7 Waynesburg, also in quarterfinal-round action. No. 4 Washington & Jefferson will meet visiting No. 5 seed Geneva.
The PAC semifinal round takes place on Thursday, and Saturday’s PAC championship game will be hosted by the highest remaining seed following the semis.
Admission to all PAC playoff games is $5 for adults and $2 for students. Students at PAC host schools are admitted for free with a valid identification.
The PAC champion receives the league’s automatic qualifying bid to this year’s NCAA Division III Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.