The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team doubled up Waynesburg in second half to win, 72-58, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament game played Saturday.
After trailing by nine at the break, St. Vincent (3-7) slowly chipped away at the Waynesburg (3-7) lead and outscored the opposition 45-22 in the second half. The Bearcats scored 11 of the first 14 points and trailed by one, 39-38, with 13:50 to go in regulation. The Yellow Jackets opened their lead back to five but SVC scored six straight capped off by a free throw from Corey Harden to give the team its first lead since the first half.
Both squads exchanged points until 5:33 to go in the half. A three-point shot from Harden sparked a 12-0 run spanning four minutes to give St. Vincent a 63-52 lead. Waynesburg tried to battle back but the Bearcats went 11-of-14 from the free throw line to seal the 14-point victory.
In the first half, Harden scored the opening bucket for St. Vincent. Both teams exchanged baskets until Waynesburg rolled off 12 straight points to take a 14-4 lead. Anthony Dillard made back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to six points, 14-8.
The Yellow Jackets kept a lead of at least five points through the rest of the first to take a 36-27 advantage at the half.
Shemar Bennett and Dillard led the Bearcats with 14 points each. Bennett recorded another double-double with 10 rebounds as well. Walter Bonds finished the night with 12 points and Nelson Etuk contributed 11 as well.
St. Vincent ends a six-game losing stretch and advances to the quarterfinal round of the PAC Tournament. The Bearcats will face Geneva, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.