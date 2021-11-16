Sophomore Anthony Dillard posted a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double to lead four St. Vincent scorers in double digits as the Bearcats picked up their first victory of the 2021-22 season, an 88-73 triumph against visiting Carlow in the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
The Bearcat offense shot a season-best 58% from the field, while the SVC (1-2) defense totaled 14 steals and five blocked shots.
In all, nine different players found the scoresheet for SVC. Osyon Jones bucketed 17 points, Nelson Etuk followed with 15 and Dominic Jennings had 14. Arguel Drotleff grabbed seven rebounds and Etuk six, while Jennings swiped four steals. Jones and Adam Bosco each had four assists to share the team lead.
The Bearcats led from the start, opening a quick 9-4 advantage on Jennings’ three-pointer less than four minutes into play. The Celtics quickly cut the gap to one, but the Bearcats went on a 9-2 run to take an 18-9 lead on a Diego Martinez with 13:26 remaining in the half.
The SVC lead hovered between seven and nine points throughout the next few minutes, before back-to-back Dillard layups ignited a 10-2 run. The run was punctuated by a Jones dunk off of a baseline drive that made the score 34-17 with 6:31 left in the opening frame. St. Vincent’s swelled the lead to 18 points, 41-23, on a Dillard layup with 3:34 left, before Carlow scored the final eight points of the half to cut the score to 43-31 at the intermission.
St. Vincent shot a blistering 62% (19-for-30) in the first half, while limiting the Celtics to an 11-for-31, 35% mark.
St. Vincent surged out of the intermission, outscoring the Celtics 8-2 during the first four minutes to regain an 18-point lead, 51-33, on an Etuk basket with just under 16 minutes to go. After the teams traded baskets over the next several minutes, SVC strung together a quick 11-4 run to open its biggest lead of the night, 65-45, on a Jones layup with 8:14 left in regulation.
The momentum then swung Carlow’s way, as the Celtics outscored SVC 15-3 during the next three minutes to cut the deficit to single digits, 68-60, with 5:43 remaining.
St. Vincent then regained control, with a pair of free throws from Jones followed by Jennings’ third three-pointer, putting the hosts back up by 13 points, 75-62, with 5:09 to go. Ninety seconds later, a Drotleff trifecta pushed SVC’s advantage to 15 points, 83-68, putting the game out of reach for the Celtics.
Eric Truong came off the bench to score 18 points and lead Carlow (1-5) while Nehemiah Brazil added 15 points. Riley Comforti also contributed 10 points and a team-best eight rebounds.
The Bearcats are back in action 8 p.m. Friday when they travel to Ohio for the two-day Al Van Wie Tournament, hosted by the College of Wooster. St. Vincent opens the tournament against Wooster.
