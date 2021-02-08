The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team opened the season with a 68-66 victory against Geneva in a Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) game.
Senior forward Shemar Bennett led SVC (1-0, 1-0) with the first double-double of the year scoring 19 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. With 4:11 to go in regulation and the score tied at 59, Bennett made a jumper from 10-feet out to give St. Vincent a slight edge. Geneva (0-1, 0-1) responded with a three-pointer from Matt Veynovich at the 3:24 mark to give the visitors a one-point lead. Anthony Dillard gave the Bearcats the lead again after he laid one in off a pass from Caleb Jenkins.
Walter Bonds increased the lead with 1:23 to go in the second half as he made two free throws. Bonds followed with two more free throws just 28 seconds later to make it a five-point game, 67-62. The Golden Tornadoes battled back as Lyle Tipton made a layup then two free throws from Isaac Massie with 31 seconds on the clock. Geneva had a chance as Tipton went up for a layup but Bennett blocked the attempt, his third of the game, giving the ball back to SVC.
Bonds then made one more free throw to seal the game and the win for the Bearcats, 68-66.
In the first half, both teams struggled but traded makes up until the 12:02 mark in the first half. At this point, St. Vincent went on a 12-2 run with four points each coming from Nelson Etuk and Dillard to give the home team an 11-point lead, 24-13, at the 9:35 mark. The Golden Tornadoes answered with their own run of 12-2 to pull within one, 26-25, as the clock showed 6:09 in the first. The Bearcats slowly extended their lead back out and held a 34-29 edge going into the half.
Bonds and Dillard both finished the day with nine points as Dillard corralled nine rebounds. Nine total Bearcats scored with 11 grabbing at least a rebound. Tipton led the way for Geneva with 14 points while Veynovich and Massie added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
St. Vincent will visit Chatham 7 p.m. Wednesday.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.