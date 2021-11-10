The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team struggled to a 3-8 overall record and a 2-7 mark in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) during the 2021 COVID-19-shortened season.
SVC’s third-year head coach Terrance Smith wants to use that season as a lesson for his young team.
“I feel like what we can take from last year is being able to deal with adversity,” Smith said. “That’s something we can definitely bring into this year.”
Last season, the pandemic limited the preseason practice schedule for the Bearcats. This year, Smith said he can see the benefits of having a full preseason schedule, as the team will have had a month of practices before the Bearcats’ season-opener on Wednesday.
“It was difficult last year because we didn’t have much practice time,” he said. “It was difficult to get reps in. We have already seen a difference with the transition into this season because of the amount of practice time we’ve have had.”
This season, the Bearcats’ entire roster is comprised of freshman and sophomores, making SVC one of the youngest teams in the PAC. The team lost just one senior to graduation in Shemar Bennett, who averaged a double-double, at 18 points per game and a little more than 10 rebounds per game.
Despite losing Bennett, the returnees all saw significant action last season, as SVC returns 67% of its scoring from last year.
Smith believes that a trio of sophomores will have the biggest impact on the team this season in forward Anthony Dillard and guards Nelson Etuk and Osyon Jones.
Dillard played in nine games as a freshman, starting in seven. He averaged 12.2 points per game and 6.7 rebounds, while shooting more than 51% from the field. Jones, on the other hand. played in all 11 games, with 10 starts, averaging 9.7 points and recording 11 steals, tying for second on the team. Etuk also played in all 11 games, making six starts. He averaged 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.6% from the field and blocking 10 shots.
Other returning players who saw significant playing time last year are sophomores Kaleb Fields, Corey Harden and Arguel Drotleff, and each are expected to again be major contributors. Fields and Drotleff tied for the team-lead with 10 three-point field goals during the abbreviated 2021 campaign, while Harden started all 11 games and averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.
For the second straight season, Smith brought in a large freshman class, with eight new players and he is anxious to see what the newcomers will bring.
“I think they have come in and have done the best job that they can,” he said. “They are trying to get acclimated to the speed and different level of competition. They have challenged our guys in practice, which is good and what you want to see from your freshman.”
He singled out two rookies who he feels will play a significant role right away in 6-foot-5, 250-pound post Ethan Dunsey and 6-foot guard Dominic Jennings.
“We are expecting Ethan to be a big presence for us in the paint,” said Smith. “Dominic is a shooter, and we expect him to come in and knock some shots down and make a contribution.”
The St. Vincent men have qualified for the PAC tournament in 10 straight seasons, winning five conference tournaments, with the Bearcats’ last coming in the 2015-16 campaign. Since then, the league has seen four different teams win titles, with Westminster capturing the gold following the brief 2021 season.
“I think it’s going to be very competitive across the board,” Smith said. “I expect for St. Vincent to be in that mix also.”
The Bearcats open their season up with a non-conference matchup at home with Mount Union, ranked No. 21 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll, 7 p.m. tonight at the Robert S. Carey Center. The Bearcats will play their first road game of the season on Saturday at Allegheny, before returning to the Carey Center, 7 p.m. Monday to host Carlow.
“The fans can expect a team that’s going to go out there work hard, play together, and play good team basketball,” Smith said.
