St. Vincent College’s men’s basketball team shrugged off a slow start and then held off a late comeback attempt Saturday to defeat Thiel, 65-61, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference bout in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. The win snapped the Bearcats’ seven-game losing streak.
A trio of sophomores led SVC offensively, paced by Anthony Dillard, who poured in a game-high 26 points and went 13-for-15 from the foul line.
Classmate Osyon Jones added 17 points, while Kaleb Fields netted nine, all on three-pointers.
The Bearcats (2-9, 1-4) started slowly, spotting the Tomcats (1-10, 0-5 PAC) a 10-0 lead less than four minutes into the contest. But Dillard led SVC back, scoring eight points in a four-minute span to pull SVC to make it a one-point game, 19-18, with 6:30 left in the half.
Dominic Jennings’ fast-break layup off of a steal gave SVC its first advantage of the night, 24-23, with just under four minutes until the break. Another Jones layup off of a steal pushed SVC’s advantage to 30-27 with inside a minute left, before Arguel Drotleff’s bucket with two seconds left gave the Bearcats a 32-27 halftime lead.
Dillard and Jennings each connected on three-pointers early second half to increase the Bearcat advantage to 38-31, before a pair of Jones layups upped SVC’s lead to nine points, 42-33, with just over 15 minutes left. Thiel responded with a 9-3 run over the next five minutes to pull to within 46-42, but a trey by Fields triggered a 7-0 run that pushed the SVC lead into double digits, 53-42, with 6:46 to go.
The Tomcats got within four points late, but the Bearcats went 5-for-6 from the foul line during the final minute.
Thiel owned a 49-31 advantage on the glass and forced 19 Bearcat turnovers, but St. Vincent shot an 47% from the field (21-for-56) and 82% from the line (18-for-22) compared to Thiel’s 31% mark from the floor (23-for-72).
Marlon Ellerbee led four Tomcats in double-figures with 22 points, while teammate Ahmad Tejumola recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds.
The Bearcats are scheduled to visit PAC foe Grove City at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 17, a makeup date from a previously scheduled contest Jan. 4.
Also Saturday, the St. Vincent women’s basketball game against Thiel was postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
THIEL (61)
Tejumola, 5-4-14; Hooper 5-0-10; Lavodrama 4-1-10; Jean-Francois 0-1-1; Simmons 0-0-0; Ellerbee 7-7-22; Christian 2-0-4; Barnes 0-0-0; Beuermann 0-0-0; Exum 0-0-0; Aarestrup 0-0-0; Tolliver 0-0-0; Green 0-0-0. Totals, 23-13(21)—61
ST. VINCENT (65)
