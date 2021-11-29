The St. Vincent men’s basketball team lost, 74-48, Saturday against visiting Waynesburg in the 2021-22 Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener for each team.
The Bearcats (0-1, 1-5) struggled offensively, shooting just 32% from the field, while the Yellow Jackets (1-0, 3-2) connected on nine three-pointers and out-rebounded SVC, 49-36.
Osyon Jones paced the Bearcats with nine points, while Dominic Jennings, Nelson Etuk and Ethan Dunsey each added eight. Dunsey grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds, narrowly missing his first career double-double.
Tied at two in the opening 90 seconds, Waynesburg used a long 12-2 run throughout the next seven minutes to open a 14-4 lead. A three-pointer from Jennings and a layup from Dunsey cut the Waynesburg lead to 17-9 at the 10-minute mark, but the visitors then scored the next six points to push the lead to 23-9 with 5:45 left until the break. A bucket in the paint from Dunsey closed the gap to 23-14 with 3:47 to go, but the Yellow Jackets closed out the half on a 7-4 run to take a 30-18 lead into the locker room.
While the SVC defense limited Waynesburg to just 34% from the field in the opening half, the Yellow Jackets held the Bearcats to just a 29% mark (7-for-28), including 1-for-13 from behind the three-point line.
The teams traded baskets in the opening minute of the second half before Waynesburg put together another long run, outscoring SVC 17-5 throughout the next seven minutes to open a 50-25 lead with a little more than 12 minutes left in regulation. After the long Waynesburg surge, the teams traded baskets throughout the final 11 minutes, but the Bearcats were unable to chip away at the deficit and fell at home.
Waynesburg’s Matt Popeck led all scorers with 36 points, including 28 in the second half, while teammate Antone Baker hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds.
SVC is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Bearcats continue their three-game homestand against PAC rival Chatham at the Robert S. Carey Center.
