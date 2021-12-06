The St. Vincent men’s basketball team closed out a three-game homestand with a 103-63 setback against Washington & Jefferson on Saturday at the Robert S. Carey Center.
Kaleb Fields and Nelson Etuk each scored 15 points to top the Bearcats. Fields connected on four of his team’s five 3-point field goals. Diego Martinez added nine points and seven rebounds for SVC, while Evan Farling came off the bench to also grab seven boards.
The SVC defense tallied 13 steals, with Martinez, Farling, Osyon Jones, and Dashawn Sims each grabbing two thefts. Martinez, Jones and Corey Harden tied for the team lead with three assists apiece.
The visitors got off to a strong start, opening a 24-8 lead with 11:50 to go in the first half. St. Vincent promptly chipped away at the deficit, using a 10-0 run in the next four minutes to pull to within six, 24-18, with 7:55 left in the half. Fields tallied six points over the spurt, while Dominic Jennings and Etuk each added baskets.
The teams traded baskets over the next several trips, with SVC’s Corey Harden connecting on a layup with 3:42 left to give W&J a 33-26 lead. From there, however, the Presidents took charge, closing the half on a 16-7 run to take a 49-33 lead into the locker room.
In the opening minutes of the second half, Fields connected on a pair of threes, before a Jones layup pulled the hosts to within 13 points, 56-43, with 17:23 left in regulation. The Presidents then rattled off a 20-0 run throughout the next six minutes, pushing the lead to 76-43 with less than 11 minutes left to play.
Nick Gearhart scored a game-high 25 points for W&J, while J.R. Mazza added 20, on the strength of six of his team’s 10 three-pointers.
SVC fell to 0-3 in the PAC and 1-7 overall. W&J improved to 2-0 in league play and 6-2 overall.
The Bearcats return to action, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Juniata in a non-conference game.
