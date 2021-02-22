Thiel defeated the visiting St. Vincent College men’s basketball team, 69-56, during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game played on Saturday.
St. Vincent (2-3, 2-3) opened the game with back-to-back three pointers from Osyon Jones and Arguel Drotleff. Thiel (1-1, 1-1) responded by scoring the next seven points. From there, both teams went back and forth until the Tomcats rattled off nine-straight to take a 26-18 lead with 9:16 to go in the first half.
The Bearcats couldn’t cut the deficit fewer than seven points and trailed 43-32 at the half. Thiel out shot St. Vincent 48.8% to 38.7% from the field and corralled 12 more rebounds, 28-16.
In the second half, the narrative stayed the same. SVC tried to chip away at the double-digit deficit, but the Bearcats were unsuccessful. Thiel prevented the Bearcats from getting within seven points and claimed the 13-point victory.
Senior Shemar Bennett led SVC with his third double-double of the season with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds. Jones finished the afternoon with 10 points. Thiel kept its advantage in the rebound category, finishing with 15 more rebounds, 48-33.
St. Vincent is back in action 7 p.m. tonight against Grove City at the Robert S. Carey Center.
