Despite another double-double from Shemar Bennett, the St. Vincent men’s basketball team fell on the road to Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Chatham University, 92-71, on Wednesday. The Bearcats were outscored in the second half 52-37 after trailing by six at the intermission.
St. Vincent (1-1, 1-1) trailed 40-34 as the second half began but the Cougars (2-1, 2-1) went on a 15-2 run in 5:04 to extend their lead to 20 points, 60-40. The Bearcats battled to cut the deficit including a 10-2 run but Chatham answered with nine-straight points. The hosts went on to win by the 21-point differential.
In the first half, SVC opened the game by scoring the first seven points including five from Anthony Dillard. The Bearcats held the advantage for the first 12-plus minutes of the game, when the Cougars rattled off eight-consecutive points to take a 23-19 edge with 6:43 left in the opening half. St. Vincent evened the score, 26-26, with 4:31 on the clock but Chatham regained control and led going into the break, 40-36.
Bennett led all scorers with 23 points while corralling 12 rebounds for his second-straight double-double. Bennett was named PAC player of the Week and selected to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week after the season-opener against Geneva. He joins J.C. Howard and Dillon Stith as members of the men’s basketball team to receive the honor from D3hoops.com. Bennett scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds against Geneva.
Dillard finished the night against Chatham with 17 points and seven rebounds. SVC had six other scorers but none with more than eight points while the Cougars had four scorers in double-digits. The Bearcats grabbed 11 more rebounds, 44-33, but turned the ball over seven more times than Chatham, 17-10.
St. Vincent concludes its back-to-back road games at Waynesburg, 2 p.m. Saturday.
