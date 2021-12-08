The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team closed out its 2021 calendar year with a non-conference loss, 79-49, at Juniata College.
SVC’s Osyon Jones led all scorers with 16 points, while also pacing the Bearcats with six rebounds and two assists. Rookie Evan Farling came off the bench to add a career-high eight points for the Bearcats, while Corey Harden and Kaleb Fields each added six. Fields connected on two of his team’s four 3-point field goals.
The Bearcats tallied 11 steals and forced 18 Juniata turnovers, while SVC converted 12 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points. However, St. Vincent struggled shooting the basketball, connecting on just 35% from the field, 23% (4-for-17) from behind the arc and 27% (3-for-11) from the charity stripe. Conversely, Juniata shot a solid 49% from the floor and connected on six 3-point field goals. Juniata also held a 43-35 advantage in rebounding.
Chase Hustead’s 11 points and nine rebounds paced Juniata, which improved to 5-2 overall.
The Bearcats (1-8) will now have more than three weeks off for the semester break before returning to action on Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a 7:30 p.m. bout at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Grove City.
