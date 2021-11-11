The St. Vincent men’s basketball team dropped its 2021-22 season opener to a rugged University of Mount Union squad 110-50 at the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
The Raiders, ranked 21st in the most recent D3hoops.com national poll, improve to 2-0, while SVC falls to 0-1.
Sophomore Osyon Jones led the Bearcats with a game-high 19 points, while adding two assists and two blocked shots. Classmate Anthony Dillard was a second Bearcat to score in double figures, totaling 12 points, while also pacing SVC with eight rebounds. Dominic Jennings and Ethan Dunsey each added six points for SVC.
The Raiders shot 52% from the field for the game, while limiting SVC to just 26% overall. Mount Union also connected on 13 three-pointers, while out-rebounding St. Vincent 57-30, with 27 offensive rebounds leading to 26 second-chance points.
Ethan Stanislawski paced Mount Union with 17 points, while teammate Christian Parker tallied a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.
The Bearcats will face future Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) foe Allegheny College, 7 p.m. Saturday in Meadville.
