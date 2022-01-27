The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team never got its offense going Wednesday night in a 60-43 road loss at Waynesburg in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play.
Youssef Yagoub, Dominic Jennings and Osyon Jones shared the Bearcats’ team lead with nine points apiece, but SVC (2-14 overall, 1-9 in the PAC) shot 33% from the field and was forced into 18 turnovers by a stout Waynesburg defense.
The game was tight throughout the first half. The teams traded four leads over the first seven minutes of play, before the Yellow Jackets used a 7-0 run to open up a 15-10 lead with 11 minutes remaining.
Waynesburg’s lead reached eight points, 23-15, with 7:39 to go in the half, but SVC slowly cut into the deficit, closing the gap to 28-25 on a Yagoub jumper with just inside three minutes remaining. Waynesburg followed by scoring on its final four possessions of the half to take a 37-28 lead at halftime.
The teams exchanged baskets over the first six minutes of the second half, before the Bearcats went cold and the Yellow Jackets pulled away. After Ethan Dunsey’s layup with 14:52 left trimmed Waynesburg’s lead to 41-32, the Bearcats were held to just one field goal over the next 10 minutes, allowing the Yellow Jackets to open up a 60-38 lead with more than six minutes left.
Jennings’ nine points came in just 13 minutes of action, as he went 3-for-3 from the field, 2-for-2 from behind the arc and made his only free throw. SVC held a 36-35 advantage in rebounds, with Diego Martinez grabbing 10 and Jones nine.
Matt Popeck led Waynesburg (11-6 overall, 7-3 PAC) with 27 points, fueled by six three-pointers, while Jansen Knotts recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.
SVC continues conference play at 3 p.m. Saturday when it travels to Washington & Jefferson.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.