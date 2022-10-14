The St. Vincent football team is currently on a two-game losing streak, looking to end that streak when it plays host to Geneva on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. at Chuck Noll Field on the campus of St. Vincent College.
SVC is coming off two lopsided losses, first, a 42-7 loss at Grove City, followed up by a 45-21 loss last week at Case Western. St. Vincent head football coach Aaron Smetanka said Case Western certainly posed some challenges for the Bearcats last week.
“Case is a really good football team,” Smetanka said. “They have three quarterbacks that can play for them. We knew going in that their quality quarterback situation was certainly going to present some challenges for us. We saw some things that we needed to make corrections on.”
Offensively in the Case Western, the Bearcats saw some things that they’d like to carry into the Geneva game this week, while also working on the mistakes they made. The St. Vincent offense compiled over 300 yards of total offense in the loss last weekend.
“The guys on our end know that we need to make some corrections in preparation for Geneva,” Smetanka said. “We felt like we executed and look pretty good on the offensive end, especially in the third quarter. We came back in the third quarter and had all of the momentum on our side at that point offensively. We felt that if we would have scored to start the fourth quarter, it would have been a completely different end in that game.”
Smetanka said if the Bearcats shore up their mistakes, these lopsided losses could turn around and go in favor of SVC.
“We had to make sure we take care of things and clear some things up in practice this week,” he said. “When we have opportunities and you don’t make that one play, those are the types of plays that can change the outcome of a game. That’s the reason why we are sitting at 1-4 right, instead of having a better record.”
The four teams the Bearcats lost to have a combined record of 18-6 and Smetanka said he was sure to make that note to the team.
“All three teams we lost to in conference play are sitting at 2, 3n and 4 in the standings,” Smetanka said. “Stevenson, who we played in week one is sitting at 4-2 and the only top team we haven’t played yet in our conference is Carnegie Mellon, so we know we are playing some good teams. We know we can play with those teams; we just have to do a better job of playing complete games against the good teams.”
This week the Bearcats have a unique challenge of going up against Geneva who runs the triple option offense.
“On their end, it’s always tough to prepare for their offense,” Smetanka said. “We have been trying to do everything we can throughout the course of the week to prepare for it. We have been trying to give our defense good looks because it’s tough to do if you don’t run it. We have done the best we can this week to prepare for that offense.”
SVC backup QB Devin Gleason ran the triple option in high school and Smetanka said that he has been a huge help as the scout team quarterback this week.
“Devin ran the triple option in high school, and he has been super helpful,” Smetanka said. “It’s everything that goes with that. The blocking scheme is completely different when you run an offense like that. I give our scout team a lot of credit for helping us get prepared for this week.”
Despite the 1-4 record, Smetanka said he keeps preaching to his team that there is still a lot to play for this season.
“There is still a lot to look forward to this season for us,” Smetanka said. “I told those guys after the Case Western game that there is nothing you can do about it now, you have to move on. We are at the midway point now and you still have five games left, and I told them to look at it as a five-game season now. Every opponent in our conference has lost a game, except for CMU, so the opportunity for postseason play is still there. Now, the big question is how do we write our story for the next five weeks.”
The Bearcats have not defeated Geneva since 2017. The Golden Tornadoes come into Saturday’s game riding a three-game win streak against SVC. In the last two seasons combined Geneva has outscored St. Vincent 90-34, scoring 40-plus points in each of the last two meetings with the Bearcats.
