The St. Vincent football team is currently on a two-game losing streak, looking to end that streak when it plays host to Geneva on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. at Chuck Noll Field on the campus of St. Vincent College.

SVC is coming off two lopsided losses, first, a 42-7 loss at Grove City, followed up by a 45-21 loss last week at Case Western. St. Vincent head football coach Aaron Smetanka said Case Western certainly posed some challenges for the Bearcats last week.

