The Pittsburgh Steelers Youth Football Camp returned to St. Vincent College this week. The annual two-day event took place Monday and Tuesday at UPMC Field on the college campus.
The camp at St. Vincent is one of four youth football camps hosted by the Steelers with the other three being held in Triadelphia, West Virginia, at Highlands Sports Complex, Slippery Rock University, and West Allegheny High School in Imperial.
The first day of camp consisted of individual positional drills for different positions (quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, kicker/punter). On the second day of camp, there were team drills and NFL Flag Football Games to end the camp.
Members of the St. Vincent Football coaching staff, including head Coach Aaron Smetanka, helped out at the two-day camp. Former Pittsburgh Steeler players Charlie Batch, Arthur Moats and Craig Wolfley also helped out at the camp, as well current player Christian Kuntz.
St. Vincent enjoys hosting the youth event to gain more attraction for the school just a couple of weeks before the Steelers move in for the start of training camp.
“The partnership we have had with the Steelers has lasted over 50 years and we are so grateful and blessed to have that partnership,” St. Vincent Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications Morgan Stout said. “It means so much that (the Steelers) bring their youth camps here to St. Vincent College.”
St. Vincent College officials hope to continue this partnership with the Steelers for years to come.
“The Steelers do really important work with young kids in the community about football and life,” Stout said. “We are happy to help foster that love for athletics and to welcome young Bearcats into the St. Vincent community.”
Out of the four youth camps that the Steelers host, the St. Vincent camp is always the first to sell out the 200 spots that are available.
“I think the fact that St. Vincent sells out first speaks to how important the partnership is that we have with the Steelers,” Stout explained. “It shows how special the partnership is not only to us but also to the Latrobe community, Pittsburgh community and Steeler Nation. We are happy to keep having the Steelers back and thrilled to be partners with the Steelers.”
Mike Marchinski, senior manager of marketing events for the Steelers, loves St. Vincent College and enjoys the fact that youth athletes come from all over the country to participate in the camp on campus.
“We try to do a football camp within an hour north, south, east and west of the city to pull kids from those neighborhoods,” Marchinski said. “Little did we know that we were going to pull kids from Anchorage, Alaska, and Honolulu, Hawaii.”
Marchinski is hopeful the partnership with St. Vincent College that Stout explained will be steady for years to come.
“St. Vincent is important to us because we spend a whole summer here,” he said. “It’s an attractive place for fans who don’t live in western Pennsylvania to come and get that experience at St. Vincent because our training camp is held here.”
Marchinski is no stranger to St. Vincent and loves the campus as he has been working for the Steelers for over 25 years and loves that he is still able to come back not only for training camp but also a couple weeks earlier each year for the youth camp.
“I love campus and hope my kids come to school here,” Marchinski explained. “I have known Father Paul for 20 of those years and it’s important for even our young staff to come up and spend time here and understand why we continue to come back here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.