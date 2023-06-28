The Pittsburgh Steelers Youth Football Camp returned to St. Vincent College this week. The annual two-day event took place Monday and Tuesday at UPMC Field on the college campus.

The camp at St. Vincent is one of four youth football camps hosted by the Steelers with the other three being held in Triadelphia, West Virginia, at Highlands Sports Complex, Slippery Rock University, and West Allegheny High School in Imperial.

