St. Vincent College recently welcomed Olympic gold medalist David Taylor to campus to headline the Bearcats Youth Wrestling Camp for the team’s inaugural season.
Taylor opened the camp, teaching the youth campers drills during the opening day of the camp June 27. He was very pleased with his visit to St. Vincent.
“I think being a part of the beginning of something is pretty cool,” Taylor said. “Just getting the program started, it was really an honor when head coach Dom Nania reached out and asked me to come. It ended up being a really good situation.”
Taylor, who won his Olympic gold medal in the 2020 Olympic Games, hopes the youth campers took something valuable home after his appearance on campus.
“I think it was a huge success,” Taylor explained. “All of the mats were full and especially with a brand new program there is a lot of competition for camps at this time of year, so that was nice to see. I am happy and I think coach Nania was pretty happy. Hopefully, I am able to be a part of the program in the future as well.”
The St. Vincent wrestling camp was a three-day event June 27-29. Another headliner for the camp was former Pitt wrestler and NCAA National Champion Nino Bonaccorsi.
The Bearcats will kick off their inaugural season this fall, competing in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
