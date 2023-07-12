St. Vincent College recently welcomed Olympic gold medalist David Taylor to campus to headline the Bearcats Youth Wrestling Camp for the team’s inaugural season.

Taylor opened the camp, teaching the youth campers drills during the opening day of the camp June 27. He was very pleased with his visit to St. Vincent.

