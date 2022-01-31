Host Washington & Jefferson used a strong offensive performance to roll past St. Vincent College, 87-53, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball contest on Saturday.
The Presidents (10-1 in conference, 13-4 overall) raced to an 11-0 lead and never trailed, as they shot 56% from the field and hit 11 of 21 three-point attempts.
Ella Marconi led SVC with 11 points while also grabbing a team-best six rebounds and blocking three shots.
Piper Morningstar led three Presidents players in double figures with 18 points.
SVC (2-7 conference, 3-10 overall) is back in action at 6 p.m. Monday when it visits conference foe Franciscan University.
Bearcars can’t maintain fast start
The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team was unable to maintain a hot start Saturday, as Washington & Jefferson pulled away for an 87-67 win in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
Leading W&J 26-25 with just over eight minutes left in the first half, the Bearcats saw the Presidents end the frame on a 19-6 run and were unable to recover from a 14-point halftime deficit.
Jayven Millien had 20 points and 11 rebounds to pace St. Vincent, while teammate Osyon Jones added 12 points, six boards and four assists.
SVC connected on just 50% of its attempts from the foul line (11-for-22) and finished 6-for-21 from behind the arc.
Nick Gearhart scored 16 points to lead W&J.
SVC travels to Ohio to take on conference foe Franciscan University at 8 p.m. Monday.
Bearcat swimmers fall on road
The St. Vincent College men’s swim team fell to host Lycoming College, 161-80, in its final dual meet of the season.
Senior Josh Ligus won the 1,000 freestyle with an 11:24.21.
Senior Kris Smith rounded out the individual wins with a victory in the 100 backstroke, posting a 58.30.
The Bearcats (2-8) will compete in the PAC Championship meet Feb. 17-19.
