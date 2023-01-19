The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team stretched its winning streak to eight games, riding a fast start to a 62-52 victory over visiting Grove City to secure second place in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference standings Wednesday.

Madison Weber led the way for the Bearcats, scoring 22 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Weber was very efficient from the field going 9-11 and 4-6 from the free throw line. Ella Marconi had a strong performance as well, finishing with a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Emily Thompson as a third Bearcat to score in double figures, posting 10 points with nine rebounds.

