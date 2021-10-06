St. Vincent College has announced the hiring of Kate McCauley as head coach of the college’s men’s volleyball program.
McCauley, a 2015 St. Vincent College graduate, has extensive volleyball coaching experience at both the collegiate and high school levels. She has also worked in various roles within the St. Vincent athletic department, including her current positions of manager of operations for the football team and assistant coach of the women’s volleyball team.
“I am very excited to take over the men’s volleyball program,” said McCauley. “I know that I’m ready for it and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for myself and the program. I can’t thank the administration at St. Vincent College enough to not only allow me to stay with the football program, but to give me the opportunity to be a head coach of a sport I am very passionate about.”
There are several former area standouts on the St. Vincent men’s volleyball team, including Anthony Ditonto (Derry Area), Matt Klasnic and Ethan Kammerer of Greater Latrobe.
McCauley is currently in her third season as an assistant coach of the St. Vincent women’s volleyball team, where she assists in conducting practices, game planning and recruiting while supervising the team’s strength and conditioning program. As manager of operations for the St. Vincent football team, McCauley coordinates all day-to-day operations including scheduling, budgeting and travel.
“Kate is a great addition to our head coaching staff,” said Rev. Myron Kirsch, O.S.B., St. Vincent College Athletic Director. “She’s had success here as a player and she’s had a lot of success coaching at the high school level. She’s a hard worker who has always gone above and beyond in her previous roles within our department. I expect her to do well with our men’s volleyball program.”
From 2018-20, McCauley served a two-year stint as assistant to the Athletic Director at St. Vincent, funded through the NCAA’s Ethnic Minority and Women’s Grant. In this role, she served as the co-advisor of the St. Vincent College’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), oversaw game day management for football and men’s and women’s basketball, assisted the compliance director and assisted in all day-to-day operations of the St. Vincent College Department of Athletics.
Additionally, during her tenure as assistant to the athletic director, McCauley was the assistant tournament director of the 2019 NCAA Division III National Volleyball Championship Tournament, hosted by St. Vincent College at Duquesne University.
Prior to joining the St. Vincent staff, McCauley served as head coach of the boys volleyball team at Gateway High School from 2016-18 and of the girls team at Greensburg Central Catholic from 2015-18. At GCC, she led the Centurions to the section, WPIAL and PIAA state championships in 2016, while the team was later named Westmoreland County’s Team of the Decade by the Westmoreland Sports Network.
McCauley began her coaching career with the Westmoreland Elite Volleyball Club, coaching ages 14-18 from 2010-19.
McCauley graduated from St. Vincent College in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and earning certification as an addiction specialist. As an undergraduate, McCauley was a four-year member of the Bearcat women’s volleyball team. A setter, she served as team captain during her 2014 senior season.
After graduating from St. Vincent, McCauley earned an M.A. in coaching and administration from Concordia University of Irvine.
She is a native of North Huntingdon and graduate of Norwin High School.
