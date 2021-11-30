SVC hires Lynn as assistant baseball coach

St. Vincent College on Monday announced the hiring of Parker Lynn as assistant baseball coach and manager of athletic facilities.
Lynn, a native of Belle Vernon, has spent the last seven years in the collegiate baseball coaching ranks, beginning with a three-year stint (2015-18) as a student assistant at California University of Pennsylvania while completing his undergraduate degree. He then moved on to West Liberty University for one year as a graduate assistant coach for the Hilltoppers.
In 2019, Lynn made the jump to the Division I level, serving in the position of director of baseball operations for Big South Conference member Gardner-Webb University. Lynn’s responsibilities for the Runnin’ Bulldogs included organizing team travel and meals, ordering equipment, facilities operations, community service events, budgeting and fundraising. Lynn most recently spent the fall of 2021 as a volunteer assistant for Seton Hill University.
In the summer of 2016, Lynn served as the field manager of the Little River Lagoon of the Beach Collegiate Baseball League in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. From 2017-18, he served as a Task Force Scout for USA Baseball, traveling the east coast to find the top talent to bring onsite in Cary, North Carolina, to compete for a spot on the National Team. In 2019, Lynn served as hitting coach for the North Adams SteepleCats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL).
In the fall of 2020, Lynn accepted the opportunity to be named field manager of the Johnstown Mill Rats a first-year expansion team of the Prospect League. His team ended the first half as the worst team in the league with a 7-22 record, but finished the second half with a 17-12 record, ending the 58-game Prospect League season at 24-34 and missing the postseason by one game. Lynn coached the Prospect League Offensive Player of the Year Ben Newbert (Bloomsburg University), who hit .397 in 151 at-bats during his 41 games.
Lynn’s playing career at California University of Pennsylvania was cut short because of career-ending eye injury. He served as a catcher for the Vulcans in the spring of 2015, appearing in 17 games with 10 starts. He finished with a .200 average, one home run, two RBI and five runs scored. Lynn earned PSAC Scholar-Athlete status and was a member of Cal U AD Honor Roll (Fall 2014, Spring 2015).
Lynn graduated from Cal U in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies, with a concentration in speech communication, while also completing a minor in sociology. He obtained his master’s degree with a concentration in sport education from Gardner-Webb University in December 2021.
Lynn is married to Jayne (Oberdorf) Lynn, a Greensburg native and four-year standout softball pitcher at Marist College. They reside in Greensburg.
