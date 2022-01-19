St. Vincent College on Tuesday announced the hire of Bryan Butler as the new head coach of the Bearcat women’s soccer program.
A graduate of fellow Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) member Geneva College, Butler arrives at St. Vincent with a wealth of NCAA Division III women’s soccer coaching experience.
“I am very excited to be returning to the Pittsburgh area and the PAC to serve as head coach of the St. Vincent women’s soccer program,” Butler said. “I am so grateful to Dr. Jeff Mallory (executive vice president), Fr. Myron Kirsch, OSB (athletic director), Sue Hozak (associate athletic director) Jim Berger (director of athletic communications) and the rest of the search committee for their time and effort throughout this process. What made St. Vincent stand out to me was the vision and the values we all share for this program. My goal is to create a culture that strives for success while focusing on the details in order to achieve this goal.
“I’m extremely excited about the future of the program and eager to connect with the players, parents and alumni. St. Vincent College is a top tier institution and I am so lucky to be here. I can’t want to get started.”
“We are very pleased to hire Bryan Butler as our new head women’s soccer coach,” said Father Myron. “He’s had a lot of experience in the soccer world and looks to be a great fit at St. Vincent College to lead our women’s soccer program into the future.”
Butler spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Montclair State University (N.J.). He assisted in all aspects of the program, including practice and game planning and preparing scouting reports and film analysis. Butler was actively engaged in all fundraising along with camps and ID clinics. He also handled all recruiting efforts for the program, from identifying and scouting prospective student-athletes to arranging visits and campus tours.
During his two seasons on the sidelines at Montclair, the Red Hawks went a combined 17-5-2. The Red Hawks were ranked No. 3 in the Division-III Region IV rankings during the 2021 season, while seven players earned All-NJAC honors.
Prior to his time in New Jersey, Butler served as the top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the women’s soccer program at DeSales University from May 2016 through July 2020. He headed the team’s recruitment efforts and was responsible for assisting in all day-to-day operations of the program both on and off the field.
Butler helped lead the Bulldogs to the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) playoffs in each of his four seasons with the programs, including a pair of trips to the MAC championship finals. The team went a combined 41-30-4 overall, and 18-9-1 in conference play, over the four-year span.
Butler began his coaching career at his alma mater, Geneva College, serving as an assistant coach for the men’s soccer program during the 2015-16 season.
Butler, a Maryland native, enjoyed a stellar playing career for the Golden Tornadoes from 2011-14. A four-year starter at goalkeeper, he was a four-time All-PAC honoree, a two-time All-Region selection and was named All-America by the National Christian College Athletic Association. He ranks second in Geneva program history for career shutouts (23) and posted a 1.12 goals-against average in 76 career games played. After concluding his playing career at Geneva, Butler spent one season playing for the Washington, D.C.-based Evergreen Diplomats of the professional American Soccer League, helping lead the team to the playoffs in 2015.
He and his wife, Dayna, and son Grayson will reside in Latrobe.
