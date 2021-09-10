The St. Vincent College football team had a unique bye week.
Now, the Bearcats face the daunting task of playing 10 consecutive weeks of football.
The difficult schedule starts, 1:30 p.m. Saturday as the Bearcats travel to Bluffton, Ohio where they will battle Bluffton University in a non-conference matchup.
The Week One bye is certainly a challenge, with 10 consecutive weeks of football to follow. But SVC third-year coach Aaron Smetanka and his Bearcats are excited for the season.
“Having a Week One bye definitely wasn’t my decision, it was set up previously before I was hired.” Smetanka said with a chuckle. “I kind of knew that it was going to be a little bit of a different setting having to play 10 straight weeks, but I always say, control the controllable at the end of the day.”
Smetanka said having a Week One bye does present some positive aspects, as well. He and the Bearcats took advantage of having the extra week to prepare for the start of the season.
In fact, because of the Bearcats’ first-week bye, the coaching staff and team were able to watch last week’s game between Bluffton and Alma live after their morning practice.
“It was good that we got done with practice in the morning, and then we were able to get in and watch the game in the afternoon,” Smetanka said. “Being able to watch it live helped us game plan and prepare, because we didn’t have game.”
Bluffton is an unfamiliar opponent for St. Vincent, as this will be the first meeting in the program’s history. The two teams were scheduled to meet last season, but the game was canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Bearcats will take on a Bluffton team that suffered a 24-6 defeat against Alma College last week. Smetanka said that the Bearcats won’t take Bluffton lightly, even after the Beavers’ loss last week.
“I know they struggled a little bit offensively, but after going back and watching the game a second time, you can see they do have some playmakers,” Smetanka said.
Smetanka praised the Bluffton offense. He said they watched specific players, as Bluffton is not afraid to stretch the field with its playmakers.
“We are going to make sure we are looking out on both ends, because they do have some threats and its shown,” Smetanka said. “Their running back was a pre-season All-American, so I know any point in time he could be a guy who breaks off a big run and makes some big plays in the run game.”
The Bearcats have several playmakers of their own, who seek to pick up where they left off during an abbreviated 2020 season, which was played this past spring.
SVC has junior quarterback Brady Walker under center for another season. Walker threw for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
The Bearcats also return four leading receivers from last season, including graduate students Keith Kalp, a former Mount Pleasant Area standout, along with Phil Harding, Andre Dixon and Jeremy Wodarek. The four playmakers accounted for 694 yards receiving combined and eight touchdown passes.
Smetanka hopes the Bearcats’ experienced offense can start strong against a solid Bluffton defense, which allowed 176 yards of total offense last week.
“I felt (Bluffton) did a good job defensively (against Alma), and they have some good playmakers up front,” Smetanka said. Their front seven does a good job bringing good pressure and getting downhill and getting into the backfield.”
On the defensive side of the ball for the Bearcats, graduate linebacker Cam Norris also returns. He led the team in tackles last spring with 28, including five tackles for loss.
Norris and the Bearcats are excited to be back on the field and compete against another team.
“Fall is football, and to have the normalcy with playing football in the fall again is nice,” Smetanka said. “During the spring we couldn’t play anyone outside of our conference, so it’s nice to be able to go back on the road again and play someone out of our conference.”
Smetanka is excited to see how his team looks in its first game of the season.
“(Bluffton) is a good opponent, so it will be a good test for us to see where we are standing at now at this point in time for the 2021 season,” Smetanka said. “Our guys are just looking forward to getting out there and playing our first game and showcasing what we have now for this upcoming fall.”
