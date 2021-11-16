The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has selected St. Vincent as one of eight teams to compete in a football bowl game on Saturday.
St. Vincent will travel to Madison, New Jersey, to face Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham for the James Lynah Bowl. Kickoff time will be announced today.
This marks the third all-time postseason appearance for the St. Vincent football team and its second ECAC bowl trip. The Bearcats previously competed in the ECAC Southwest Bowl in the 2011 season against Lebanon Valley College. The Bearcats’ first postseason game came in 1949, as they defeated Emory and Henry in the Tangerine Bowl.
Saturday will be the third all-time meeting between SVC and FDU-Florham on the gridiron. The two teams split the previous two games. On Sept. 11, 2010, FDU-Florham edged out SVC, 28-23, at Florham, while on Sept. 10, 2011, SVC exacted revenge with a 55-3 triumph against the Devils at Chuck Noll Field.
St. Vincent is one of four Presidents’ Athletic Conference schools chosen to compete in an ECAC bowl game, as Westminster will host Hobart College in the Asa S. Bushell Bowl; Washington & Jefferson will travel to SUNY-Brockport for the Clayton Chapman Bowl; and Grove City will host Utica College in the Scotty Whitelaw Bowl.
