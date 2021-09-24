The St. Vincent College football team had high hopes for its home opener against Geneva this past weekend, but it didn’t go as planned, as Geneva came into Chuck Noll Field and rolled past the Bearcats for a 42-24 victory.
“We just weren’t ready to play from the start against Geneva,” St. Vincent head coach Aaron Smetenka said. “Geneva came out fast and their offense did a really good job moving the ball down the field, and really put it to us to be honest.”
Smetanka and the Bearcats want to move on this week, as St. Vincent visits Thiel, 7 p.m. Saturday for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
The Bearcats fell into a 21-0 hole against Geneva. Smetanka wants to see a faster start from his team in all three phases of the game on Saturday against Thiel.
“I told our team, we need to do a lot better job on our end being more physical in front, but also moving on from a play that doesn’t go right,” Smetanka said. “I feel like the way the game started out our heads were down right away.”
The Bearcats trimmed the early deficit to 21-10 before halftime. Sophomore wide receiver Malayo Irefin caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brady Walker and Adam Koscielicki followed with a 25-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
Geneva extended its lead to 35-10 with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to put the Bearcats in a deep hole entering the fourth.
SVC limited Geneva to a 4-of-12 effort on third downs, but the Golden Tornado went 4-for-4 on fourth down, which proved costly for the Bearcats.
“We need to keep working on third and fourth down situations in practice,” Smetanka said. “We were getting a lot of third down stops, but they were short yardage, and we know that it was two-down territory for them. I give them a lot of credit, they did a good job converting those short-yardage situations.”
Despite the loss, Cam Norris, a previous PAC Defensive Player of the Week, enjoyed another strong game with seven tackles, including two for loss.
Offensively, Walker went 16-for-32 with 257 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Irefin caught three passes for 73 yards and a score.
Smetanka wants his team to move on from the home loss against Geneva and focus on Thiel.
“I told the group to take it one week at a time, one day at a time, and one practice at a time,” Smetenka said. “We made corrections this week in practice and went through a walk through on what Thiel is doing on their front.”
SVC has won the last five matchups against Thiel dating back to 2015. The Bearcats and Tomcats did not meet in the spring-shortened 2020 season. The last times the teams squared off, SVC scored a 41-18 road victory in 2019, which was Smetanka’s first career win as head coach of the Bearcats.
Thiel enters the game 0-2 in conference play and 0-3 overall. The Tomcats have been outscored 158-40 in three losses, which includes a non-conference defeat against Allegheny College and a pair of lopsided PAC setbacks against Washington & Jefferson and Waynesburg.
Smetanka doesn’t want his players to take Thiel lightly, particularly the Tomcats’ skill players.
“(Thiel) has some pretty good skill in their running back situation,” Smetenka said. “They also run two different quarterbacks and they have really good size as a team.”
Smetanka wants to see his players use their speed to its advantage against Thiel.
“We have to make sure we are beating them off the line with our defensive front,” Smetenka said. “We need to get good pressure on the quarterback, depending on who it is in that game. We need to keep good eye discipline downfield in the passing game.”
Smetanka said the Bearcats need to focus on securing the victory. He doesn’t want to see his team overlook Thiel despite its 0-3 record.
“I told (the team) to just focus in on ourselves this week,” Smetenka said. “We have to improve from the Geneva game in every aspect of the game. It does not matter what their stats say from the last three weeks.”
SVC seeks its first PAC win of the season, continue its head-to-head success against Thiel and rebound from last week’s loss against Geneva.
“We know (Thiel) hasn’t won a game yet, but we know their ultimate goal is to get their first win of the season,” Smetenka said. “They put us in a 7 p.m. game time during their homecoming for a reason. We have to be on our best game and do everything we possibly can to prepare for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.