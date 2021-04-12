It has been 10 years since the St. Vincent College football team defeated Washington & Jefferson, but it felt like a decade since the Bearcats returned to the gridiron.
St. Vincent College played at Chuck Noll Field for the first time in 511 days, but the Bearcats fell against Washington & Jefferson for the seventh straight time, 42-14, on Saturday afternoon.
“It was great to finally get back on the field and get the opportunity to play at home again,” SVC coach Aaron Smetanka said.
Before Saturday, the Bearcats’ last home game came on Nov. 16, 2019, the season finale against Bethany, in which St. Vincent scored a 27-10 win.
“It was a joyous ending in 2019 but coming into 2021 it didn’t have that same effect,” Smetanka said.
Washington & Jefferson (3-0) shut out the Bearcats in the first half and they never recovered. St. Vincent (1-2) had four offensive possessions in the first half, and the Presidents forced three punts and a turnover on downs.
“We failed in all three phases of the game, and we just really have to get better on our end,” Smetanka said.
W&J has won 11 of the 12 meetings against St. Vincent since 2007. SVC’s lone win during that span was a 35-27 victory in 2011 at Chuck Noll Field, as the schools didn’t play in 2014 and ’15.
SVC opened the season with a 37-14 loss at Grove City, but rebounded with a 35-6 win at Bethany. On Saturday, Washington & Jefferson outgained the Bearcats, 538-265, as SVC had a tough time moving the ball on offense.
Quarterback Brady Walker was 14-of-28 for 165 yards passing and one touchdown. Phil Harding caught four passes for 79 yards. SVC only managed 100 rushing yards, as senior running back Mike Stasko led the way with 14 carries for 68 yards.
SVC also struggled to stop Washington & Jefferson on fourth down, as the Presidents finished an efficient 5-for-7 on fourth-down conversions.
“We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had on the field,” Smetanka said. “On defense, we had opportunities to get off the field on fourth down and we weren’t finishing them.”
Washington & Jefferson rushed for 224 yards as a team, as Joey Koroly led the way with 127 yards and two touchdowns. Former Derry Area standout Justin Huss – now a freshman at Washington & Jefferson – also contributed to the Presidents’ attack with six carries for 30 yards. Other former area standouts now with Washington & Jefferson include Zach Beitel and John Beard, both from Ligonier Valley, in addition to Dom Eisaman, a Latrobe resident, who went to Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Presidents needed 1:45 to score their first touchdown, as Washington & Jefferson took a 7-0 lead thanks to a four-play, 75-yard drive. Washington & Jefferson extended its lead to 14-0 by the end of the first quarter following a nine-play 60-yard series.
In the second quarter, the Bearcats forced a turnover, but couldn’t manage to crack the scoreboard, following a missed 34-yard field goal.
The Presidents took advantage with another touchdown after a 14-play, 80-yard drive that gave Washington & Jefferson a 21-0 lead with a little more than two minutes left in the half. SVC advanced to the Washington & Jefferson 37-yard line, but ran out of time, as the Presidents carried a three-score lead into the break.
SVC opened the second half with a touchdown. The Bearcats drove 75 yards in six plays, as Kaileb McElroy scored from 29 yards out, making it a 21-7 game following a successful extra point.
The Bearcats nearly caught a break on the ensuing kickoff. Jared Gonzalez booted the ball to about the 25-yard line, where it took an awkward bounce, resulting in a scramble for possession. Washington & Jefferson came out with the loose ball and took possession.
“On special teams, we had a few plays we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities, and we gave them the ball right back,” Smetanka said.
The Presidents pushed their lead to 28-7 later in the quarter after a 12-play series that lasted 5:18. Washington & Jefferson scored again, taking advantage of a shanked punt, which gave the Presidents possession at the SVC 35-yard line. A 15-yard touchdown made it a 35-7 game.
Another touchdown on the Presidents’ next possession pushed it to a 42-7 lead.
The Bearcats scored on their final possession. Walker capped an eight-play, 76-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown to Andre Dixon to set the final. Dixon ended with three catches for 48 yards and a score.
The Bearcats are scheduled to host Waynesburg, 1 p.m. Saturday in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Chuck Noll Field.
“We didn’t finish,” Smetanka said. “That’s one thing we talked about all week, is finishing no matter what the score is. There were still some positives, there were some good plays by our younger guys who were able to get some time.”
Wash & Jeff. 42 Greater Latrobe 14
WJ SV
