St. Vincent College football coach Aaron Smetanka was happy to see the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) media day return to Latrobe after a one-year hiatus.
The PAC Media Day, like countless other events across the globe, was canceled last August because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But the conference held its football media day on Tuesday at St. Vincent College and all 10 schools had representation, as a coach and player from each team had the opportunity to offer a preview of the upcoming season.
“Being able to just come out and here talk in person is the biggest thing,” Smetanka said. “We are excited to be able to get back to a more normal atmosphere.”
In 2020, the PAC football season was moved to the spring because of COVID-19, and the Bearcats were one of eight teams that participated in the five-game schedule. The Bearcats only played four games, as the season finale against Carnegie Mellon was canceled because of the virus.
SVC finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a 2-2 record, but the Bearcats scored blowout victories against Bethany and Waynesburg in two of their last three games. Smetanka and the Bearcats seek to build off last season’s strong finish and carry it into 2021.
“We keep preaching to build off of (last season’s strong finish) to the guys,” Smetanka said. “The guys have been doing a great job growing by pushing themselves throughout the offseason. Our guys are pretty excited about getting back and taking the next step in 2021.”
There will be plenty of familiar faces for the Bearcats in 2021. St. Vincent returns 17 starters from the 2020 team, including eight on offense, eight on defense and one on special teams.
The skill positions are strong, as quarterback Brady Walker is back, along with his top four wide receivers, Keith Kalp, a former Mount Pleasant Area standout, Phil Harding, Andre Dixon and Jeremy Woodarek.
Walker completed 64% of his passes for 880 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Kalp caught 23 passes for 268 yards and two scores, while Harding had 206 yards and a score. Wodarek led the Bearcats with three touchdowns, while Dixon hauled in a pair of scores.
“I am expecting a lot of our offense this fall,” Smetanka said, “We are bringing back four graduate receivers and a couple freshman who got playing time last year, so I am expecting a lot out of those guys.”
The Bearcats return multiple starters, but they also lost several All-Conference players to graduation, including running back Mike Stasko, who broke the school’s modern-era, all-time rushing record in the spring. He rushed for 370 yards and four touchdowns last season and finished with 1,877 yards and 20 scores for his four-year career at SVC.
“Mike Stasko is a very special player on and off the field,” Smetanka said. “We are bringing in a good group of guys in this upcoming class that can (fill in).”
Smetanka is happy that several of his players opted to return for an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic. The list includes graduate linebacker Cam Norris, who was a Second Team All-PAC pick in 2020.
“I said coming in that Cam was our number one recruit because we were waiting to see if he was going to use his extra year,” Smetanka said. “We are very fortunate (Cam) is coming back for grad school.”
Woodarek, Harding, Dixon, and Kalp are among the other Bearcats who used the extra year of eligibility as well.
In 2020, Smetanka brought in new defensive coordinator, Jacob Craig, and Norris noted that the new scheme was certainly an adjustment. But he’s hopeful that the offseason can help the Bearcats’ learn the new defense.
“In the spring season we definitely had a lot of issues with guys on the defense not being full comfortable with (the scheme),” Norris said. “Now that we have become more comfortable with (the scheme) it will be nice. It will be nice to have more consistency with that this year.”
Norris led the team with 28 total tackles in four games, including 17 solo, and he’s looking to build on a strong effort in 2021.
“Now that I am comfortable with the defense, I just need to keep doing what I was doing ... consistency, effort, and all of the things that entail being a Bearcat,” Norris said.
Westminster College was tabbed as the league favorite in the PAC preseason football poll, which is voted on by league coaches, school sports information directors and media members. Westminster, which won its first-ever PAC football championship last spring, collected 21 first-place votes, followed by Washington & Jefferson. The Presidents received six first-place votes, while Case Western Reserve rounded out the top three with seven first-place votes. Grove City came in fourth with a first-place vote and St. Vincent was picked to finish seventh in the conference in the PAC preseason football poll.
The Bearcats are scheduled to open the season, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Bluffton University in Bluffton, Ohio. The home opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 18 against Geneva at Chuck Noll Field. Additional Bearcat home games are scheduled for Oct. 2 (Case Western Reserve), Oct. 16 (Grove City), Oct. 30 (Carnegie Mellon) and Nov. 13 against Bethany.
PAC commissioner Joe Onderko also presented the annual Dow Carnahan Media Award to Ken “Stats” Wunderley and Hugh Ringer at the league’s annual media day on Tuesday at St. Vincent College.
Carnahan, a long-time supporter and friend of the PAC, who worked locally at 1480-WCNS-AM, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2016. The award is presented to a distinguished member of the media or on-campus representative for his or her commendable service while covering and promoting the conference’s student-athletes, coaches, and programs.
The PAC presented the Dow Carnahan Media Award to two recipients on Tuesday because the conference didn’t have a media day in 2020.
Wunderley is a freelance sportswriter for multiple outlets, including the Latrobe Bulletin. He was the 2020 recipient of the award.
Wunderley was also inducted as a media contributor into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Hall of fame. He has also been inducted into the Southwestern Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Pennsylvania Chapter.
Ringer was the 2021 recipient of the Dow Carnahan Media Award. Ringer is known as “the Voice of the Tomcats.” He’s been the play-by-play announcer on Thiel football broadcasts since 2004. The 2021 season will be Ringer’s 14th season calling Thiel football games.
