The St. Vincent football team was defeated 45-21 by Case Western Reserve University in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup at DiSanto Field.

The host Spartans (4-2, 3-1) jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and the Bearcats (1-4, 1-3) were unable to recover.

