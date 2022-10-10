The St. Vincent football team was defeated 45-21 by Case Western Reserve University in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup at DiSanto Field.
The host Spartans (4-2, 3-1) jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and the Bearcats (1-4, 1-3) were unable to recover.
St. Vincent’s Brady Walker completed 23 of 36 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown, with Molayo Irefin hauling in five grabs for 107 yards and a touchdown, marking his sixth career 100-plus yard receiving effort. Seeing his first extended action of the season, Max Pisula ran for a pair of touchdowns.
A balanced Spartan offense amassed 500 yards for the game, with 345 through the air and 155 on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns. St. Vincent totaled 343 yards of offense on the day.
After Case Western took a 21-0 lead with 8:58 left in the second quarter, the Bearcats produced their first scoring drive of the afternoon. A 25-yard touchdown pass from Walker to Irefin closed out the 9-play, 77-yard trip, closing the gap to 21-7. Walker completed five passes for 60 yards on the scoring drive, while D.J. Gray Jr. ran twice for 17 yards.
The hosts produced touchdowns on their final drive of the second quarter and first of the third, before SVC found the end zone midway through the third stanza. Following the third quarter Case Western scoring drive, Walker opened the ensuing trip with a 26-yard pass to Irefin and a 33-yard completion to Wayne Corbin, setting up first-and-goal inside the Spartan 5. Pisula would then close out the trip with a one-yard touchdown plunge for the first rushing touchdown of his SVC career.
The Bearcats used some trickery to score their final touchdown of the afternoon. Facing fourth-and-5 at their own 42-yard line, SVC elected for the fake punt, with punter Kyle Murray completing a 35-yard pass to Kyle Coombe. Walker and Irefin promptly hooked up for a 22-yard pass to set up first-and-goal, before Pisula capped off the drive with another one-yard dive with 3:46 left in the third quarter.
Antonio Orsini led the Case Western Reserve offense, rushing for 89 yards and three touchdowns, while fellow running back Gage Duesler ran for 43 yards and two scores. The Spartans, who put together six scoring drives of at least 65 yards, held a 7-minute advantage in time of possession (33:56 – 26:04).
Derius May led the Bearcat defense with 10 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a solo sack. Ethan Facey added nine stops, while Cortezz Julmis and Dwight Collins Jr. each produced three stops and teamed up for a sack.
St. Vincent will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 15, returning to Chuck Noll Field for the first time in a month to take on PAC rival Geneva College at 1 p.m.
