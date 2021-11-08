The St. Vincent College football team suffered a 41-6 loss during the Bearcats’ final road game of the season at Presidents’ Athletic Conference co-leader Westminster.
Hampered by a number of injuries, the Bearcats (3-5, 4-5) committed five turnovers and were held to just 240 of total offense by a stout Westminster (6-1, 7-2) defense.
Cam Norris recovered a Westminster fumble at the Titans’ 18-yard line on the opening kickoff, but SVC couldn’t convert, as the Bearcats turned the ball over two plays later on a fumble near the goal line.
Westminster opened the scoring midway through the first quarter on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Cole Konieczka to Tylon Elon to make it 7-0 with 8:50 left.
St. Vincent committed its second turnover of the quarter on another fumble with 3:53 left. The Titans responded with a six-play, 47-yard drive, capped on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Nicholas Treloar with 44 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The Bearcat defense turned the Titans over four times in the second quarter. Jack Poling earned his second interception of the season with 11:22 left until the break, Jermel Ward recovered a fumble at the 8:51 mark and Ahmad Shaw intercepted a pass with 6:30 remaining. However, the SVC offense was unable to turn the first three miscues into points, and Westminster upped its lead to 21-0 on a 27-yard run by Vincent Giles with 1:50 left in the half.
With 30 seconds remaining, Westminster set up to punt at its own 34-yard line. The snap was misplayed by the punter, and the Bearcats recovered their second fumble of the half. This time, SVC found the scoreboard, as Billy Beck burst through the middle from 13 yards out, cutting the deficit to 21-6 at the intermission.
The Titans immediately added to its lead in the second half. Brayden Thimons stepped in front of a Devin Gleason pass on the sideline and returned the interception 27 yards for the touchdown, making the score, 27-6.
On the Bearcats’ next drive, Gleason began with a pair of passes to Phil Harding, which covered 22 yards and moved SVC into Westminster territory. A 9-yard rush by Julian Howard and a 3-yard run from Beck on third-and-one set up first-and-goal for SVC at the Westminster 7. However, the Titans ended the SVC scoring chance with an interception in the end zone with less than seven minutes left in the quarter.
The Titans made SVC pay again. Thimons hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Konieczka, making it 34-6 late in the third. The Titans closed it out with a score in the fourth quarter.
Gleason completed 11 of 23 passes for 101 yards in relief of Brady Walker, who went 4-of-8 for 24 yards. Austin Slye completed all three of his pass attempts for 45 yards in the fourth quarter.
Beck led SVC’s ground game, rushing for 53 yards on 13 carries, while Howard gained 34 yards on 13 totes. In the penultimate game of his career, Harding was SVC’s top receiver, making five catches for 77 yards.
Defensively, Norris and Kevin Childress each made 10 tackles, with Norris making 1.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage. Kyle Coombe added 7 tackles, while Desonio Powell had 1.5 tackles for loss, including a sack.
Konieczka went 10-for-22 through the air for 145 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Ryan Gomes ran for a game-high 123 yards on 19 tries, with one touchdown.
The Bearcats will prepare for their season finale, 1 p.m. Saturday against Bethany at Chuck Noll Field. The team’s 13 seniors will be recognized prior to kickoff.
Westminster 41 St. Vincent 6
SV W
