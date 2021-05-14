The St. Vincent College baseball team fell 7-1 against Washington & Jefferson during its Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament opener on Thursday.
The Bearcats will now return to action at 3 p.m. Friday in a must-win game on day two of the PAC tournament, facing off against third-seeded Franciscan University, which was beaten by Grove City in Thursday’s other first round game.
After tournament host W&J jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the game turned into a pitcher’s duel between SVC starter Jimmy Malone and W&J hurler Tyler Horvat, as it remained a one-run game into the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Presidents broke through with five runs on four hits, with the big blow a three-run homer from Horvat, to take a 6-0 advantage.
The Bearcats pulled one back in the sixth. Jayke Saiani singled and Justin Wright doubled to open the frame, before a sacrifice fly from Ben Menarchek plated Saiani to cut the deficit to 6-1.
However, the Bearcats would get no closer, as the Presidents added one more insurance run in the bottom of the eighth to set the final.
SVC was limited to just five hits — one apiece from Menarchek, Wright, Saiani, Tim Beimel and Julian Santana.
Malone took the loss, working six innings and giving up six runs, while striking out two. Zach Barberich threw a scoreless seventh inning, while Brenden Lavely surrendered one run in the eighth.
Horvat improved to 9-0 on the mound for the Presidents, allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts in seven innings of work.
