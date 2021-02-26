Despite four Bearcats scoring in double figures, the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team fell at the buzzer in overtime, 95-93, at host Franciscan in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
St. Vincent (2-5, 2-5) came out strong to start the game, leading Franciscan 16-10 just six minutes into the contest. The Barons (2-4, 2-4) scored six points in two minutes, narrowing the Bearcats lead to two points, 18-16, after a made layup by Anthony Dillard.
SVC started to chip into the deficit with two quick layups from Walter Bonds and Shemar Bennett. The Bearcats led by six points at the break, 38-32. St. Vincent shot 48.6% from the field, grabbed 23 rebounds and tallied five steals.
To start the second half, Franciscan scored the opening basket. St. Vincent added two free throws from Kaleb Fields, adding to its lead, 40-34. The Barons went on a 13-0 run over the next two minutes. The Bearcats cut the lead to four points, 54-50, with a layup from Osyon Jones.
St. Vincent added six quick points to tie the game at 56 with 10:16 remaining in regulation. The next couple of minutes went back and forth with St. Vincent taking the lead 69-68 with 5:01 left in the second half. The Bearcats increased their lead to five points, 73-68, before the Barons hit back-to-back three-point shots to take a 74-73 edge with 2:10 remaining.
SVC worked back to regain the lead 78-75 with less than a minute to go in regulation. Franciscan nailed a three pointer from Justin Mack with 30 seconds to go. The Barons had a chance late to win the game but a block from Bennett sent the game to an extra period.
St. Vincent opened overtime with a layup from Nelson Etuk. The Barons answered by scoring the next five points to grab a 83-80 lead with less than two minutes to play. The Bearcats tied the contest at 85 a piece with a three pointer from Bonds with 2:35 remaining.
St. Vincent inched their way back into the contest as Jones tied the game with a layup at 93 for the Bearcats. In the final the seconds of overtime, Franciscan made a layup as the horn sounded to claim the two-point win.
Four Bearcats finished the game in double digits as Bennett finished with 24 points along with 11 rebounds. Jones scored 21, Etuk added 19 points and Dillard chipped in 13. The Barons featured five players in double digits with Justin Mack leading the team with 24 points. St. Vincent was out rebounded 44-33 and out shot from deep, 18.2% to 50%.
St. Vincent will host Bethany in a PAC contest, 3 p.m. Saturday at the Robert S. Carey Center.
