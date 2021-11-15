The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team fell behind by 16 points against host Allegheny, and the Bearcats battled back in the second half, but the comeback bid fell short, as SVC suffered an 85-77 loss.
The Bearcats fall to 0-2, while Allegheny improves to 2-0 overall.
The Bearcats kept it close for much of the first half, trailing by just three points, 28-25, with more than five minutes remaining until the break. The Gators then went on a 21-8 run to close the half and take a 49-33 lead.
During the opening half, Allegheny shot 52.6% from the field, including 9-for-16 behind the arc. Conversely, St. Vincent shot 42.8% from the floor, and 2-for-7 from distance.
The Gators upped the lead to 18 points, 53-35, on their 10th three-pointer of the evening 45 seconds into the second half, but the Bearcats gradually chipped away at the deficit.
A traditional three-point play by Osyon Jones trimmed the gap to 62-49 with 13 minutes left, before Dominic Jennings connected on a three-pointer with 11:15 to go to make it a 10-point game, 64-54. Anthony Dillard scored five points in a 60-second span to pull the Bearcats to within single digits at 68-59, before two free throws from Jones and a bucket by Nelson Etuk made it 71-64 with 8:47 left.
The Bearcats kept the momentum, as Jennings hit another triple with 8:23 left to cut the gap to four, 71-67. Then an Etulk layup pulled SVC to within a bucket at 71-69 with 7:44 remaining. Three minutes later, another Etuk layup evened the score at 74, before Jennings hit yet another trifecta go put the Bearcats in front 77-76 with 3:06 left, the team’s first lead since the 9:32 mark in the first half.
The Gators regained a 78-77 lead with a pair of free throws, and the Bearcats were unable to counter, as Allegheny put the game away at the free throw line in the final 90 seconds.
Four SVC players scored in double digits. Jennings led the way with a career-high 22 points, shooting 8-for-13 from the floor and 6-for-9 from three-point range. Etuk added 16 points while Jones had 13 and Anthony Dillard added 12 with eight rebounds for the Bearcats. The Bearcats shot 45% from the field in the game and scored 10 points off of Allegheny turnovers. SVC was dominant in the paint, outscoring the Gators, 40-26.
Brian Roberts Jr. led the Gators in the victory scoring 26 points in the game. Teammate Jordan Greynolds had a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Former Greater Latrobe standouts Michael Noonan and Ryan Sickenberger also played for Allegheny. Noonan scored four points, pulled down two rebounds and had a steal in 12 minutes, while Sickenberger played in one minute.
The Bearcats are back in action 7 p.m. Monday at the Robert S. Carey Center when they face Carlow University.
