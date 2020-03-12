The St. Vincent College men’s volleyball team fell to visiting Thiel, three games to one, on Wednesday to remain winless this season.
Scores were 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19.
In the opening set, Thiel jumped out to an early 6-2 edge, but SVC (0-13) rallied back with a 5-0 run capped off by a kill from Collin Neville.
The Tomcats regained the lead with the Bearcats only trailing two points at most. Down, 15-14, St. Vincent rattled of four-straight points including two aces from Neville.
The Bearcats were two points away from winning the first set (23-20), but Thiel won the next two to pull within one. After exchanging points, Neville sealed the set victory (25-23) for SVC with a kill.
The second set saw the Tomcats jump out to a 15-5 lead and cruise to the 25-15 set win.
In the third, it was St. Vincent that captured an early 10-4 lead. Thiel came back to tie it at 11 before going on a 9-2 run to gain a 19-13 advantage. Thiel eventually won the set, 25-15.
The Tomcats once again took an early lead in the fourth set (10-6), but the Bearcats slowly clawed back and tied it at 13. After both sides traded points, Thiel gained a 21-17 lead. The Tomcats went on to win four of the final five points to win the set, 25-19, and the match, 3-1.
Neville led SVC with 13 kills while Mitchell Niderstros added 10. Joshua Canty assisted on 14 points along with Matthew Furrer. Niderstros led the defense with nine digs.
St. Vincent travels to Greenville on Saturday (3 p.m.) to face Thiel once again.
