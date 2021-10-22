Behind a balanced effort, the St. Vincent women’s volleyball team snapped a two-match losing skid with a 3-1 win against visiting Waynesburg at the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Scores were 25-16, 25-18, 22-25 and 25-10.
Four different players recorded at least seven kills for SVC. Becca Miller led the way with 13, while Caitlyn Figuly followed with 11. Lindsey Kocjancic and Luciana Polk each finished with seven kills. Kocjancic, who hit .400, also had a big night at the net for SVC, posting six blocks (three solo), while Figuly tallied three.
The Bearcats also put forth a team effort on defense, as six different players reached double figures in digs. Polk led the way with 22, while Olivia Persin followed with 20. Stacie Ramos and former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine each picked up 17, while Madie Marsico added 11 and Nikki Friendshuh 10. Augustine had 19 assists, while Persin dished out 15. Polk, Friendshuh and Ramos each served two aces.
The Bearcats improved to 8-13 overall and 5-9 in PAC play, while Waynesburg dropped to 7-17 overall and 3-13 in league play. The victory was St. Vincent’s 33rd straight against Waynesburg.
SVC is back in action with a tri-match at Thiel on Saturday. SVC takes on Thiel at 1 p.m. followed by a non-conference showdown with Capital University at 3 p.m.
